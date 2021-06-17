Euro 2020: Ukraine hold off North Macedonia

Ezgjan Alioski pulled a goal back, scoring the rebound after his penalty was saved.

Quickfire first-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk earned an entertaining 2-1 win in Bucharest.

⚽️⚪️🇲🇰 Egzijan Alioski has become the first Leeds United player to score at a European Championship since Gary McAllister converted a penalty at Euro 92! #UKRMKD #EURO2020 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/Sn7mBeCRE8

Ruslan Malinovsky also missed a late spot-kick but it did not stop Ukraine moving level with Holland and Austria on three points in Group C having played a game more.

Goran Pandev had a goal disallowed for North Macedonia, who are now on the brink of elimination after losing their opening two games.

An open and bright half saw both teams go close with Eljif Elmas miscuing a shot into the side netting and Yarmolenko shooting wide.

It still took 29 minutes for a breakthrough as Ukraine delivered two quick knockout blows.

Yarmolenko forced a corner after Stole Dimitrievski turned his shot wide but the West Ham winger was not denied when he turned in Oleksandr Karavayev’s flick seconds after.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 when Yaremchuk timed his run to race onto Yarmolenko’s pass and beat Dimitrievski.

North Macedonia continued to find openings, though, and Pandev was denied a goal by the offside flag after his clever chip beat Georgi Bushchan.