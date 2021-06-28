Euro 2020 betting tips: Belgium v Italy best bets and preview

Two heavyweights go head-to-head as Belgium take on Italy in Munich. Jake Pearson has previewed the quarter-final tie, picking out a couple of best bets as well as a score prediction.

Italy were one of Sporting Life’s outright tips to win Euro 2020, a selection that has fared well thus far, particularly given they were an 11/1 shot, so there is a bit of jeopardy in tipping in this particular match, and certainly so when tipping against Italy. The reason for tipping against Italy is not because they are unfancied, but simply because they are too short in the betting. It has been mentioned time and again that Belgium have been bizarrely underestimated by the bookmakers at this tournament. They have been odds against in all but their group-stage match against Finland, including against Russia.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday TV channel: TBC Venue: Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany Belgium 11/5 | Draw 11/5 | Italy 13/10

Had you followed Belgium to a 1 point stake in every match they have played at Euro 2020, you would be roughly 5 points up, a staggering return given they are the number one ranked side in the world. CLICK HERE to back Belgium to win with Sky Bet These two sides are evenly matched, and it really is a game that could go either way, which means Belgium being priced up as outsiders makes little sense, and for this reason, backing BELGIUM TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES is our first recommended bet. Side against goals Defences have certainly been at the forefront throughout Euro 2020, and these two teams are no exception to that, conceding just one goal in normal time between them so far. Belgium shut up shop against Portugal, and while Italy have been fairly adventurous, particularly in the group stage, they remain formidable at the back.

Given the nature of these two sides, it could be a game settled by a single goal, so that means siding against goals is a good way to go. UNDER 2.5 GOALS is predictably the favourite of the two options, and by some distance, but the 4/6 available with Novibet about unders is just too big. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Simply, it should be shorter, and the vast majority of other firms agree, with some pricing it up at as short as 1/2. These two sides will be intent on keeping the other at bay, and it is difficult to see a huge amount of goals being scored in this match.

Belgium v Italy best bets and score prediction 1pt Belgium to win at 12/5 (Unibet, SBK)

2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 4/6 (Novibet) Score prediction: Belgium 1-0 Italy (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct BST (28/06/2021)

