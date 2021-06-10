Euro 2020 free betting tips: Ante-post best bets from Sporting Life

The Sporting Life football tipsters were in fine form in May, so follow their tips in June

Mark O'Haire (@MarkOHaire) Belgium/Denmark Dual Forecast at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Belgium have bagged 20 wins from their last 23 competitive contests and should be able to overcome a few key injuries to take their place in Group B’s top-two. Denmark are also favoured with the obdurate and organised Scandinavians enjoying home advantage in all three pool fixtures, as well as one of the strongest spines in the competition. The duo appear a level above their competition. Russia have regressed since hosting the World Cup and lack the quality and structure to seriously threaten. Meanwhile, debutants Finland arrive with question marks surrounding the fitness of star striker Teemu Pukki, making realistic progress beyond the first stage tough. CLICK HERE to back Belgium/Denmark Dual Forecast with Sky Bet

Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Romelu Lukaku top Belgium goalscorer at 4/5 (BetVictor) Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time top scorer, and comes into Euro 2020 in incredible form having fired Inter Milan to their first Serie A title since 2010. He is Belgium's focal point in attack, and will start every game. In a group with Denmark, Russia and Finland, expect Belgium to score plenty of goals, and given Lukaku is the main finisher, he should rack up a few in those first three games. There is also a chance that the Inter forward will be on penalty duty, so the 4/5 available on him being his nations top scorer looks big. CLICK HERE to back Romelu Lukaku to be Belgium's top scorer with Sky Bet

Jake Pearson Belgium to win Group B at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Belgium are the third favourites to become European Champions for the first time in their history at this summer’s tournament, and with the plethora of talent at the disposal of Roberto Martinez, it is easy to see why they are so fancied in the betting. What is not too clear, is why they are only a shade of odds-on to win their group. Group B comprises of Belgium, Denmark, Russia and Finland, and it is difficult to see exactly where the threat would come from as far as Belgium not topping the group is concerned. CLICK HERE to back Belgium to win Group B with Sky Bet

Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) N’Golo Kante to be Player of the Tournament at 20/1 (Bet365, William Hill) Looking at the Player of the Tournament always feels more speculative than other markets given the number of factors that go into it. However, history tells us that this is an accolade that rewards midfielders as well one that benefits a player whose nation has reached the final. With that in mind, France’s N’Golo Kante looks great value here. He was named the Man of the Match as Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Champions League final, while he also picked up that award in both semi-final victories over Real Madrid. A holding midfielder with a real presence, he has all the right abilities to be at the top of judges and fans’ lists alike. CLICK HERE to back N'Golo Kante to be Player of the Tournament with Sky Bet

Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTAA) France to win Euro 2020 at 9/2 (General) France are the best team in the competition and I don’t think it’s particularly close. Arguably, Les Bleus have the most quality and depth in defence, midfield and attack. This group have the experience and pedigree in major tournaments, finishing as runner-up in Euro 2016 before winning the 2018 World Cup rather comfortably. Didier Deschamps even has the luxury of recalling Karim Benzema, who is currently one of the better strikers in the world, to his squad. Despite Deschamps’ success, trusting the manager is the sole sticking point for me, but the same can be said of almost every nation at the top of the market. That makes this an easy selection, France should be a lot shorter than 9/2 to win Euro 2020. CLICK HERE to back France to win Euro 2020 with Sky Bet

Joe Rindl (@joe_rindl) North Macedonia to finish as the tournament’s lowest scorers at 13/2 (Mansion Bet and 10Bet) Three teams are in the running to finish as the tournament’s lowest scorers: Hungary, North Macedonia and Finland. We can rule the Finns out straight away with Teemu Pukki and co. in a competitive Group B with Denmark, Russia and Belgium. Hungary may be in the group of death against Germany, France and Portugal but I can see the side that topped their group at Euro 2016 easily nicking a goal, especially against the Portuguese. And that’s one more than I think North Macedonia can manage. The tournament debutants are ranked more than 40 places below Group C rivals Austria, Ukraine and the Netherlands. No chance. CLICK HERE to back North Macedonia to finish as Euro 2020 lowest scorers with Sky Bet

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Group B highest scoring group at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair) No team scored more goals than Belgium’s 16 at the 2018 World Cup and they also topped the Euro 2020 qualifying charts with 40. They are 11/2 to be top scorers again but a safer bet is 5/1 on Group B to be the highest scoring group, just in case Belgium fluff their knockout lines. Russia were the fourth highest scorers in qualifying with 33 and hit 11 at the World Cup, while Denmark are no slouches and Teemu Pukki could bag a couple for Finland. Group F – with France, Portugal, Germany and Hungary – is the main threat (7/2 joint favourite with, bizarrely, England’s likely-tight Group D) but the big guns could cancel each other out. CLICK HERE to back Group B to be the highest scoring group with Sky Bet

Joe Townsend (@JoesterT) Harry Kane top England goalscorer at 10/11 (General) Before revealing my source for this tip, I'll just give a gentle nudge in the direction of Portugal as potential tournament winners. It's not a bet I can recommend at the current prices (generally 8/1) but hopefully plenty of you are locked in at the 14/1 that was available back at the beginning of the year when we released our Sporting Life best bets for 2021. In Sporting Life's Euro 2020 video preview, Jake Pearson suggested Harry Kane's near evens price to be England's top scorer this summer as the standout bet from a Three Lions perspective. Personally, I'm taking it a step further - I think it's the standout bet for the tournament. Who scores more goals for England at Euro 2020 than Captain Kane? I'm actually struggling to come up with a suggestion. If this shortens to 5/6, or even 8/11, I would still be laying down a sizeable stake. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane top England goalscorer with Sky Bet

