Euro 2020 free betting tips: Italy v England in-play advice and cheat sheet

We have your stats betting fancies covered for the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, highlighting the players to focus on and in which markets, whether pre-match for in-play.
LORENZO INSIGNE has a tendency to take plenty of pot-shots, one of which resulted in a stunning goal for the Italy forward against Belgium.
He is averaging 3.1 shots per 95 minutes, but it's his willingness to shoot from distance that really makes him someone of interest - 50% of his attempts on goal at Euro 2020 have come from outside the box.
MASON MOUNT isn't shot-shy and is likely to get a on the end of a few 'big chances' (<0.35xG) at Wembley.
The Chelsea midfielder Mount averages 1.8 shots per game at the Euros, hitting the target twice in four appearances. His xG figure of 0.92 also suggests he gets himself into the right place at the right time when England attack.
RAHEEM STERLING has had 14 efforts on goal across his six games – eight of those have been on target.
The Manchester City winger averages 1.4 shots on target per 95 minutes, most with his right foot, and almost all from inside the box - those are the markets to look at if the price appeals.
HARRY MAGUIRE is averaging 0.92 shots on target per 95 minutes at Euro 2020, and the Manchester United captain has registered at least two shots in each of England's knockout games, all of which have come with his head.
Italy looked suspect from set-pieces against a relatively small Spain side in the semis, so Maguire will take some stopping.
GIOVANNI DI LORENZO'S season saw 13 cards across all competitions for Napoli while the Italy full-back also picked up a booking in the second half of their round of 16 victory over Austria.
England's speedy wide men will worry a player who has averaged 2.2 fouls per game at the tournament so far.
Most of the time, though, he gets his challenges right at the moment - and he loves a tackle. Di Lorenzo has averaged a successful challenge over three times per match at Euro 2020 (one up from his 2020/21 average) so the tackle market is worth a play.
KALVIN PHILLIPS has already been booked this tournament, picking up a yellow card against Germany.
The Leeds man has averaged 1.7 fouls per game at Euro 2020, while he was shown 11 yellow cards for this club last season. Expect him to go in the book in the final.
MARCO VERRATTI won't be too far behind Kalvin Phillips in terms of likelihood to be carded on Sunday.
The midfield battle will be crucial, and with the Paris St-Germain creator averaging 1.3 fouls per game in the tournament so far, and amassing 10 yellows for PSG last term, he'll do well to keep his nose clean.
LUKE SHAW is a man to get behind in the tackles market, having made 1.6 per game in the tournament.
It's easy to forget just how solid of a defender the Manchester United man is (he makes 1.4 tackles per game in the Premier League and 1.8 in the Champions League) plus, he even had five tackles in one game for England this year (against Albania in a World Cup qualifier).
JORGINHO is one of Euro 2020's most fouled players. He's awarded a free-kick on average 2.5 times per game.
With history on the line, expect England's midfield - Mason Mount in particular - to shut down one of Italy's most potent creators by whatever means.
MARCO VERRATTI is fouled 2.5 times per game, just like midfield colleague Jorginho. Copy and paste explanation.
BUKAYO SAKA could do some real damage for the Three Lions, both in exposing Italy's full-backs, and on the counter attack.
He's been fouled on average 2.3 times per game at the Euros and is likely to be a tricky handful for second-choice Italian left-back Emerson.
