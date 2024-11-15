England vs Republic of Ireland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2.5pts England to win and Under 3.5 goals at 10/11 (General)
1pt England to win and Under 2.5 goals at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Harry Kane 1+ assists at 9/2 (bet365)
England's impressive 3-0 win in Athens means they head into their final match under the interim leadership of Lee Carsley with everything looking rosy in the garden that will soon be Thomas Tuchel's.
Beat the Republic of Ireland at Wembley and it's job done no matter the outcome of Greece's clash with Finland, meaning England will return to their rightful, spiritual home: League A of the UEFA Nations League.
There is little to suggest they won't, but the Irish won't make it easy.
There is something rather poetic about Birmingham-born Carsley both starting and ending his temporary reign against the nation he represented on 40 occasions, and having gained redemption in The City of Wisdom, he'll be determined to exorcise any remaining demons by ensuring promotion.
ENGLAND were a class apart in winning the reverse fixture 2-0, and as they were in Dublin remain too short a price for victory.
However, having seen five matches of a Carsley England and Heimir Hallgrimsson Ireland there is plenty more information to draw upon to find a sensible way to get the Three Lions onside.
Had Finland not scored a late consolation in a 3-1 defeat by Carsley's side, all of these teams' Nations League fixtures would've involved UNDER 3.5 GOALS.
Ireland's new manager has looked to build defensive foundations. Their first win under the former Iceland coach came via a late 2-1 victory in Finland, their only match that has not gone UNDER 2.5 GOALS.
Taking the respective 10/11 and 9/4 about ENGLAND TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS and UNDER 3.5 GOALS at appropriately balanced stakes is therefore advised.
I'll admit to having been sick as a dog on Thursday evening when news leaked of Ollie Watkins being chosen to start instead of HARRY KANE having backed the England captain in both the goals and assists markets against Greece.
Watkins scoring after seven minutes didn't help, and Jude Bellingham (who I also backed at 11/2) hitting the post twice, with the second occasion rebounding off the goalkeeper's backside and into the back of the net, only made the things worse.
The saving grace was that an England win was also advised; scant consolation. The good news is that one of those KANE bets - 1+ ASSISTS at 9/2 - remains a runner with the Three Lions skipper surely set to start at Wembley.
When the Bayern Munich striker came on in Athens, he was heavily involved, providing an important link with his team-mates.
Kane has provided an ASSIST in three of his last four club appearances, and seven this season, by playing a similar role, an adjustment from last term when he assisted only 12 goals all campaign.
At odds-on to score, that market is best avoided.
England are awaiting further news on the knock that forced Ezri Konsa off at half-time against Greece, with Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis a potential replacement after Kyle Walker was used as an emergency centre-back in the second half in Athens.
The rest of the squad is fit and available, with Lewis Hall and Harry Kane pushing to start following their substitute appearances. Angel Gomes, Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Rogers could also come in.
Ireland could make several changes with Jason Knight suspended and Festy Ebosele having limped off during the second half against Finland.
Jayson Molumby is expected to come in to central midfield, with either Kasey McAteer or Finn Azaz replacing Ebosele. Troy Parrott is also pushing to start up front.
England: Pickford; Walker, Harwood-Bellis, Guehi, Hall; Gomes, Gallagher; Madueke, Bellingham, Rogers; Kane.
Ireland: Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, Scales, O'Dowda; McAteer, Cullen, Molumby, Johnston; Szmodics, Ferguson.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (15/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.