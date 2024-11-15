England vs Republic of Ireland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 23/1 England to win

Under 3.5 goals

Harry Kane 1+ assists

Jude Bellingham to win 2+ fouls

Bellingham to commit 2+ fouls Click here to back with Sky Bet

What are the best bets?

Keep with Kane

I'll admit to having been sick as a dog on Thursday evening when news leaked of Ollie Watkins being chosen to start instead of HARRY KANE having backed the England captain in both the goals and assists markets against Greece. Watkins scoring after seven minutes didn't help, and Jude Bellingham (who I also backed at 11/2) hitting the post twice, with the second occasion rebounding off the goalkeeper's backside and into the back of the net, only made the things worse. The saving grace was that an England win was also advised; scant consolation. The good news is that one of those KANE bets - 1+ ASSISTS at 9/2 - remains a runner with the Three Lions skipper surely set to start at Wembley. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane 1+ assists with Sky Bet When the Bayern Munich striker came on in Athens, he was heavily involved, providing an important link with his team-mates. Kane has provided an ASSIST in three of his last four club appearances, and seven this season, by playing a similar role, an adjustment from last term when he assisted only 12 goals all campaign. At odds-on to score, that market is best avoided.

Team news

Taylor Harwood-Bellis could make his England debut

England are awaiting further news on the knock that forced Ezri Konsa off at half-time against Greece, with Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis a potential replacement after Kyle Walker was used as an emergency centre-back in the second half in Athens. The rest of the squad is fit and available, with Lewis Hall and Harry Kane pushing to start following their substitute appearances. Angel Gomes, Jarrod Bowen and Morgan Rogers could also come in. Ireland could make several changes with Jason Knight suspended and Festy Ebosele having limped off during the second half against Finland. Jayson Molumby is expected to come in to central midfield, with either Kasey McAteer or Finn Azaz replacing Ebosele. Troy Parrott is also pushing to start up front.

Predicted line-ups England: Pickford; Walker, Harwood-Bellis, Guehi, Hall; Gomes, Gallagher; Madueke, Bellingham, Rogers; Kane. Ireland: Kelleher; Doherty, Collins, Scales, O'Dowda; McAteer, Cullen, Molumby, Johnston; Szmodics, Ferguson.