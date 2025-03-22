England vs Latvia tips, best bets, World Cup qualifying preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying 2pts England to score 4+ goals at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Jude Bellingham to score anytime at 7/4 (Sky Bet, William Hill) 1pt Declan Rice 1+ assists at 15/4 (Betway) 0.5pt Ezri Konsa to score anytime at 11/1 (Sky Bet 0.5pt Levi Colwill to score anytime at 11/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Jarell Quansah to score anytime at 11/1 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It was a case of job done on Friday night as Thomas Tuchel began his reign as England manager with a straightforward win over Albania. For all the talk of a high-octane, Premier League style in the build-up, it was perhaps the new Three Lions boss, more than England supporters, who needed to experience the reality of managing a top nation in modern day international football.

The performance was workmanlike. There were positives - Myles Lewis-Skelly's record-breaking debut - and negatives - underwhelming showings from Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford - but ultimately the clue is in the name when it comes to World Cup qualifying, and England have developed a very professional habit of securing their place at major tournaments with a minimum of fuss. And Albania are no pushovers; as Italy, Spain and Croatia found at Euro 2024. Monday's opponents will offer nowhere near the same level of obdurate resistance.

What are the best bets?

England were 1/9 to win on Friday, they are 1/50 to beat Latvia, a team relegated from Nations League C after finishing bottom of a division containing North Macedonia, Armenia and the Faroe Islands. When travelling to top-tier nations in their past two qualifying campaigns they were thrashed 5-0 by Croatia, 4-0 in Turkey, 7-1 by Germany and, mercifully, escaped the Netherlands with a 2-0 defeat.

Harry Kane has been a particular flat-track bully, but is priced too short

In 14 home qualifiers since the 2018 World Cup, ENGLAND have scored 53 times at an average of 3.8 per game, scoring 4+ GOALS in eight (57%) of those matches. CLICK HERE to back England 4+ goals with Sky Bet The exceptions, other than Malta (2), have been against strong opponents with Italy (3), Ukraine (2), Poland (2) and Hungary (1) the teams to stop Gareth Southgate's men from scoring at least four times before Albania (2) did so in Tuchel's first game. With over 3.5 total goals priced at 4/6, the 10/11 about England covering that line themselves is very much worth getting behind, especially given Tuchel's desire for a braver attacking display than he witnessed on Friday.

"Both of our wingers were not as impactful as normally they can be."



"Both of our wingers were not as impactful as normally they can be."

Thomas Tuchel on Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford's performance against Albania tonight

Two to build around

In a shock to no one JUDE BELLINGHAM was outstanding against Albania, thriving in the free role afforded to him, always looking most likely to find a way through an immovable low block. It proved to be the case too, with his wonderful pass sending Lewis-Skelly through to score and break the deadlock. The Real Madrid midfielder came within a whisker of finding the net himself shortly before half-time and at 7/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME he should be backed to do so against significantly weaker opposition. CLICK HERE to back Jude Bellingham to score anytime with Sky Bet It's unclear how many changes Tuchel will make for Monday night but given how keen the England boss has been to mention how few opportunities there will be to build combinations and rhythm before the World Cup, Bellingham and DECLAN RICE feel certain to start.

Rice was another who stood out, creating Harry Kane's goal and delivering several dangerous set-pieces. In a match where goals are expected, his 15/4 price for 1+ ASSISTS looks a cracking bet. CLICK HERE to back Declan Rice to provide 1+ assists with Sky Bet His late development as a creator and set-piece taker bears out in the numbers, with him providing no assists in his first 55 England appearances, but three in his last eight.

Set-piece resurgence? In going down the list of excellent England performers, EZRI KONSA did his chances of becoming a first choice centre-back no harm whatsoever.

