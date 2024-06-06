England vs Iceland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Wembley provides the backdrop and Iceland are the opponents for England’s final fixture before heading to Germany. After a surprisingly intense start, England cruised to victory on Monday against Bosnia and Herzegovina with second half goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane. As news of the final squad is being drip fed, expect Gareth Southgate to name a much stronger squad then the one he fielded at St James’ Park on Monday.

What are the best bets? England limited Bosnia to almost nothing at St James’ Park. Haris Hajradinovic had the visitors' only attempt, which was blocked. Even if Gareth Southgate makes wholesale changes defensively, the Three Lions should keep Iceland at bay. Preparation for the Euro’s is ramping up which should see the return of several big hitters to the starting line-up. Although it was a merge first half on Monday, backing ENGLAND TO WIN TO NIL ultimately paid out. CLICK HERE to back England to win to nil with Sky Bet

Team news England’s final squad for Euro 2024 has to be submitted at midnight Friday, June 7. This week England were bolstered by the news Luke Shaw is back on the grass, this fixture will come too soon for the left back and the Euros remain touch-and-go. After getting cut from the final squad, Curtis Jones and James Maddison have left the England camp. Jarell Quansah, Jack Grealish and James Trafford are also expected to be cut which bodes well for Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton’s chances of being involved in Germany.

Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make. I still thought… pic.twitter.com/LwhIhCPDxS — James Maddison (@Madders10) June 6, 2024

Marc Guehi and Lewis Dunk are vying for the left centre back spot and it is the latter who looks primed to make his full England debut after an impressive cameo earlier in the week. Harry Kane managed to shake off an issue coming off the bench to score against Bosnia. Southgate may opt to start the Three Lions skipper from the off or take the opportunity to have another look at Ivan Toney who is playing for his place on the plane. Anthony Gordon didn’t make the squad at St James’ Park with an injury and may miss out on Friday although the winger will be desperate to stake one final claim for the Euro’s. Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo and Kyle Walker all missed Monday’s game with club commitments but are available here.

Predicted line-ups England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Palmer, Eze, Grealish; Kane. Iceland: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thorarinsson; Thorsteinsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason, Haraldsson; Gudjohnsen, Oskarsson.