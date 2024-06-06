Sporting Life
Trent

England vs Iceland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
16:18 · THU June 06, 2024

Football betting tips: International friendly

1pt England to win to nil at 8/11 (BetVictor)

BuildABet @ 50/1

  • Harry Kane hat-trick
  • Declan Rice 2+ total shots
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold 3+ total shots

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV channel: Channel 4

Home 1/10 | Draw 8/1 | Away 18/1

Wembley provides the backdrop and Iceland are the opponents for England’s final fixture before heading to Germany.

After a surprisingly intense start, England cruised to victory on Monday against Bosnia and Herzegovina with second half goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane.

As news of the final squad is being drip fed, expect Gareth Southgate to name a much stronger squad then the one he fielded at St James’ Park on Monday.

What are the best bets?

England limited Bosnia to almost nothing at St James’ Park. Haris Hajradinovic had the visitors' only attempt, which was blocked.

Even if Gareth Southgate makes wholesale changes defensively, the Three Lions should keep Iceland at bay.

Preparation for the Euro’s is ramping up which should see the return of several big hitters to the starting line-up. Although it was a merge first half on Monday, backing ENGLAND TO WIN TO NIL ultimately paid out.

Team news

England’s final squad for Euro 2024 has to be submitted at midnight Friday, June 7.

This week England were bolstered by the news Luke Shaw is back on the grass, this fixture will come too soon for the left back and the Euros remain touch-and-go.

After getting cut from the final squad, Curtis Jones and James Maddison have left the England camp. Jarell Quansah, Jack Grealish and James Trafford are also expected to be cut which bodes well for Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton’s chances of being involved in Germany.

Marc Guehi and Lewis Dunk are vying for the left centre back spot and it is the latter who looks primed to make his full England debut after an impressive cameo earlier in the week.

Harry Kane managed to shake off an issue coming off the bench to score against Bosnia. Southgate may opt to start the Three Lions skipper from the off or take the opportunity to have another look at Ivan Toney who is playing for his place on the plane.

Anthony Gordon didn’t make the squad at St James’ Park with an injury and may miss out on Friday although the winger will be desperate to stake one final claim for the Euro’s.

Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo and Kyle Walker all missed Monday’s game with club commitments but are available here.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Palmer, Eze, Grealish; Kane.

Iceland: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Gretarsson, Thorarinsson; Thorsteinsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason, Haraldsson; Gudjohnsen, Oskarsson.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (06/06/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

