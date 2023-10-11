England vs Australia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Draw HT/England FT at 13/4 (General)
0.5pt Harry Souttar 1+ shots on target at 7/1 (Betway)
Considering the storied sporting rivalries between the two countries, it’s pretty amazing that the Three Lions have only faced Australia seven times on a football pitch. They play them at cricket as many times as that in a year sometimes.
England have won four of those encounters, including the most recent meeting in May 2016 when Marcus Rashford and Wayne Rooney netted in a 2-1 win at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
But maybe the most memorable clash came 20 years ago when the Socceroos stunned a stacked England line-up – Ashley Cole, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Michael Owen et al – 3-1 at Upton Park.
So, any chance of a repeat at Wembley on Friday? Strewth cobber, don't be such a flaming galah...
England friendlies used to be something to dread but the introduction of the Nations League has made these meaningless matches far fewer and more tolerable - this is only the Three Lions' fourth friendly in the past two years.
They've won the other three - indeed, you have to go all the way back to March 2018 to find the last time England failed to win a friendly, a 1-1 draw with Italy, and even further, to June 2017, for their last friendly defeat, a 3-2 loss in France.
All signs, then, point to an England win - but the hosts are unbackably short in most markets. Basically, if you want to side with the Three Lions, you toss a coin between 'win to nil' at 5/6 and 'win and BTTS' at 9/4.
Obviously, the latter is best value considering England have conceded in wins over Scotland and Iran in the past year but they've also kept six clean sheets in the past nine.
Instead, I'm plumping for a bigger price on DRAW HT/ENGLAND FT at 13/4 in the belief boss Gareth Southgate will use this friendly to rotate and experiment.
Australia are no mugs - they beat Denmark at last year's World Cup, held Mexico in a recent friendly and should be able to keep this respectable at the least, hopefully until the second half when England bring on extra firepower.
While England's line-up will be tough to predict, we should see Australia go strong. This is actually their first ever game at Wembley, with their only two previous visits the aforementioned ones at Sunderland and West Ham.
That historic landmark could hopefully help land the headline bet given they will be playing for national pride even more so than normal but I also fancy Leicester centre-back HARRY SOUTTAR to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET at a tasty 7/1.
The big defender has seven goals in 17 caps for his country and while some of those are against lesser nations, he's a real set-piece threat at 6' 5'' - you can get 18s on him to score anytime but I'll take the 7s on Souttar just to trouble the keeper.
England won 3-1 in Scotland last month but they fielded a strong team at Hampden and prior to that, no Three Lions friendly in more than six years had featured more than three goals. They tend to do just enough against middling opposition.
Jarrod Bowen is almost assured to feature at some point after his recall to the squad and he has been on fire for West Ham this season, contributing five goals and two assists in his nine appearances.
Score prediction: England 2-0 Australia (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)
England will be without Bukayo Saka due to the leg injury that forced the Arsenal winger to miss the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Manchester City last weekend.
Southgate is expected to give some fringe players an opportunity in this friendly before resorting back to a more familiar line-up for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Tuesday.
Aaron Ramsdale, Jarrod Bowen, Ollie Watkins, Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi will be among those hoping to add to their international caps while Eddie Nketiah and Levi Colwill could make their England debuts.
Australia’s former Kilmarnock, Ross County, Burton Albion, Hull City and Hibernian midfielder Jackson Irvine – now plying his trade for German side St Pauli – is fit after an ankle problem.
Leicester’s Harry Souttar, Ipswich duo Cameron Burgess and Massimo Luongo, and Middlesbrough pair Riley McGree and Samuel Silvera will hope to feature in their adopted country, while Hibs defender Lewis Miller could earn a debut.
England: Ramsdale; Trippier, Tomori, Maguire, Colwill; Henderson, Phillips, Gallagher; Maddison, Watkins, Bowen.
Australia: Ryan; Behich, Souttar, Rowles, Burgess; Irvine, Baccus, Luongo, McGree; Boyle, Silvera.
Odds correct at 1400 BST (11/10/23)
