World Cup qualifying betting tips: England v San Marino best bets and preview

Liam Kelly previews England's World Cup qualifying opener against minnows San Marino, picking out a best bet.

Football betting tips: England v San Marino 2pts England -6 Goal Handicap at 8/11 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England begin their World Cup qualifying campaign in the easiest of fashions, facing a San Marino side who rank bottom of the much-maligned FIFA World Rankings, behind the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla. Nothing less than a sizable victory will satisfy the England camp, which is reflected in the prices and markets available, making this a fairly difficult betting heat.

Although Gareth Southgate's team selection is shrouded in uncertainty, one thing is for sure, the chasm between the sides is huge no matter what eleven is chosen. In fact, with places at EURO 2020 seemingly up for grabs, the vast majority of players will be highly motivated to push themselves into contention for either a starting or squad spot, which is bad news for the visitors. It's also safe to say that San Marino will offer very little attacking threat. They've scored just two goals in their last 32 international fixtures. Recent draws against Gibraltar and Liechtenstein in the Nations League were courtesy of clean sheets, so it's hard to see them troubling a much stronger England side here.

The probability of an England clean sheet makes the handicap markets an intriguing play, with the ENGLAND -6 GOAL HANDICAP of particular interest at a price of 8/11 on Sky Bet. Click here to back England -6 Goal Handicap with Sky Bet England have averaged over six goals per game in their six meetings with San Marino, conceding only once (a famous early goal in 1993), but the proximity to this summer's tournament means this has a little more edge to it than a game against a minnow would usually have. As a result, I think England unsurprisingly hammer the Sammarinese by seven goals or more. Given the squad quality and motivations involved, along with the opposition at hand, it's a relief that Southgate's final team selection is unlikely to affect the likelihood of England surpassing the handicap.

England v San Marino best bets and score prediction England -6 Goal Handicap at 8/11 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: England 9-0 San Marino (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct 1600 GMT (23/03/21)