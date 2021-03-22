World Cup qualifying betting tips: Best bets for Wednesday March 24

Jake Pearson has picked out his best bets for the first round of World Cup European qualifiers.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Belgium are fancied to find a way past this stubborn Wales rearguard, but it's unlikely that this will be the hammering that Belgium’s outright price would suggest. Wales are a difficult side to breakdown, particularly with Ramsey’s injury likely to lead to an even more pragmatic approach. There is every chance that stand-in manager Robert Page will set his team up on the defensive, with the possibility of Gareth Bale and Daniel James as pacey outlets. Even with those two though, it's difficult to see Wales scoring, and once Belgium do make the breakthrough, it's likely they will coast for the remainder of the match. Click here to back Belgium to win and Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Belgium are fancied to get the job done here, but Wales very rarely find themselves on the wrong side of a hiding, and for this reason, the bet that appeals most is BELGIUM TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS at an enticing price of 9/4. Score prediction: Belgium 2-0 Wales (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct 1630 GMT (22/03/21)

Slovenia v Croatia Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button Slovenia are undoubtedly on a good run of form, but we do have to take into the account the opposition they have been facing, with their last five victories coming against Kosovo (twice), Moldova (twice), and in a friendly against San Marino. They have also drawn twice with Greece and once with Azerbaijan. Croatia haven’t really been at their best since defeat to France in the World Cup final in 2018. They did top their qualifying group for Euro 2020, but only narrowly avoided relegation in the Nations League, managing just one win from six fixtures. Opposition is once again a key factor here though, as that Nations League group contained world champions France, European champions Portugal, and Sweden – a real group of death. The gulf in class between these two sides is stark, and though the World Rankings are by no means the best measurement of a side’s ability, the fact that there are 51 places between Croatia and Slovenia tells us all we need to know. Click here to back Croatia to win with Sky Bet Backing CROATIA TO WIN at a price of 4/5 looks too good a bet to pass up. Score prediction: Slovenia 0-2 Croatia (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (23/03/21)

Cyprus v Slovakia Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button Cyprus finished bottom of their Nations League group with just four points from their six matches, scoring just two goals in the entire tournament. Slovakia fared equally poorly, also finishing bottom of their group, but while Cyprus played off against the likes of Montenegro, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, Slovakia were faced with a much tougher group containing the Czech Republic, Scotland and Israel. Nations League aside, Slovakia will likely be in high spirits heading into this match after a 2-1 victory over Northern Ireland in the Euro 2020 Qualification play-off final means they will be one of the 24 nations lining up in this summer’s Euros. Cyprus beat Luxembourg in November, but prior to that, their only victories since 2018 have come against Kazakhstan and San Marino, and anything other than a SLOVAKIA WIN in this fixture certainly looks unlikely. Click here to back Slovakia to win with Sky Bet The fact that Slovakia are actually close to even money to win this fixture certainly makes them worth a bet, with a best price of 19/20 not to be sniffed at. Score prediction: Cyprus 0-3 Slovakia (Sky Bet odds: 16/1) Odds correct at 1300 GMT (23/03/21)

Latvia v Montenegro Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Red Button Group G is perhaps the most competitive group in the World Cup European qualifiers, featuring the Netherlands, Turkey, Norway and Montenegro as the front runners, with Latvia and Gibraltar making up the numbers. It is imperative that Montenegro get off to a good start against Latvia if they are to have any hope of finishing in the top two, particularly with Turkey and the Netherlands facing off in their first fixture, so expect a ferocious effort from Miodrag Radulović’s men in their opening fixture. Montenegro arrive here in good form after finishing top of their Nations League group, winning four of their six matches, and have actually lost just one match since their 7-0 hammering at the hands of England in November 2019. Latvia didn’t endure such an enjoyable time in the Nations League, finishing third in their group, winning just one of their six fixtures, and that came against the 10 men of Andorra. Click here to back Montenegro to win with Sky Bet Whichever way you look at this fixture, it is difficult to get past a comfortable MONTENEGRO WIN, and a price of 4/5 for the away side to emerge with all three points makes plenty of appeal. Score prediction: Latvia 0-2 Montenegro (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1300 GMT (23/03/21)