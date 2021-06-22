Euro 2020: Who has reached the knockout stage and who needs what to qualify?

With the Euro 2020 group stage nearing completion, we assess what each team needs to qualify for the knockout stage ahead of their final group-stage fixture.

Group A ITALY: Italy booked their place in the round of 16 as group winners following 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland, before a smooth 1-0 victory over Wales with eight changes made. Roberto Mancini's side have been dominant at both ends of the pitch, generating 6.77 Expected Goals For (xGF) over three games while allowing just 1.36 Expected Goals Against (xGA). They will face Group C runners-up Austria in the last 16 at Wembley. WALES: Four points from three games with a +1 goal difference was enough to seal second place in Group A after a 1-0 defeat to Italy in Rome. They will face Group B runners-up Denmark in Amsterdam in the last 16. While their opening draw with Switzerland was fortunate according to expected goals (xG: WAL 0.57 - 2.60 SUI), they were excellent against Turkey (xG: TUR 1.65 - 3.83 WAL), inspired by a reinvented Gareth Bale. TURKEY: Pre-tournament dark horses Turkey crashed out in desperately disappointing fashion, failing to claim a single point in their three matches and scoring just one goal in the process. SWITZERLAND: Switzerland have qualified as one of the best four third-placed teams, due to their tally of four points. Their place in the last 16 was confirmed on Monday when Ukraine and Finland both finished third in their groups with three points. They still await news of which group winner they will play, depending on which groups the other third-placed sides qualify from.

Group B BELGIUM: Two wins from two saw the Red Devils become the second team guaranteed to be making an appearance in the last 16 and they continued their 100 per cent record by beating Finland 2-0 in their final game to top the group on nine points. Roberto Martinez's side were ruthless against Russia, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win, but were made to work much harder for their victory over Denmark, with the emergence from the bench of several 'golden generation' players turning the game on its head, Kevin De Bruyne in particular producing a sublime performance in a 2-1 win. DENMARK: The Danes qualified in stunning fashion, jumping from the bottom of the group to second place courtesy of their 4-1 thumping of Russia in Copenhagen. That gave Denmark the superior goal difference in the head-to-heads with Finland and Russia after all three sides finished level on three points. They will face Group A runners-up Wales in the last 16 on Saturday, June 26. FINLAND: The Finns' 2-0 defeat by Belgium in their final game left them in third place in the group. They may yet qualify for the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides but it looks unlikely, with just three points and a negative goal difference of -2. They will some help from the results in Groups D, E and F as fellow third-placed sides Switzerland and Ukraine have better records than Finland. RUSSIA: The 2018 World Cup quarter-finalists were eliminated from Euro 2020 thanks to the hammering they took at the hands of Denmark in Copenhagen. That left them bottom of the head-to-head goal difference between the three sides that finished level on three points.

Group C NETHERLANDS: Frank de Boer’s side made it nine points from nine by brushing aside North Macedonia in their final group game to top the group comfortably. They posted the third-highest Expected Goals For total in the tournament so far (3.46 xG) when beating Austria, having previously come through a rollercoaster opener 3-2 against Ukraine thanks to Denzel Dumfries' late winner. AUSTRIA: Victory in their final group game against Ukraine on Monday secured Austria's place in the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time in their history as they finished runners-up behind the Dutch. They will face Group A winners Italy in the last 16 at Wembley. UKRAINE: Andriy Shevchenko's side must await the results of games in other groups to see whether they qualify as one of the four best third-placed teams. Defeat in their final group game to Austria took their fate out of their hands. With just three points and a negative goal difference of -1, they could miss out. NORTH MACEDONIA: Their first major tournament returned zero points as the minnows lost all three group games, although they did give both Ukraine and Austria a scare before losing 2-1 and 3-1 respectively, then falling 3-0 to the Netherlands.

Group D CZECH REPUBLIC & ENGLAND: Both sides are guaranteed to be in the last 16 as either group winners, runners-up or one of the best third-placed sides having already amassed four points apiece. Whoever wins Tuesday night's final game between the teams will top the group, while a draw would see the Czech Republic finish first and England second as the Czechs have a superior goal difference. SCOTLAND & CROATIA: Scotland's superb performance in a deserved 0-0 draw with England has left this group intriguingly poised. The scenario facing Scotland and Croatia is exactly the same - must win. Victory will take them on to four points and guarantee a place in the last 16 as either runner-up, or one of the best third-placed teams. A draw will send both sides home.

Group E SWEDEN: Sweden sit top after drawing with Spain and beating Slovakia. They are guaranteed a place in the last 16 on four points but could finish either first, second or third in their group depending on the result of their final game against Poland. With Ukraine and Finland finishing third with three points in their groups, Sweden's tally of four points means they will at least be one of the best third-placed teams, should they lose to the Poles. SLOVAKIA: A surprise victory over Poland has given Slovakia a great chance of reaching the last 16, and they came within 20 minutes of taking from a point from Sweden too, which could have been enough in itself. They now face the Spaniards in their final match, and their task now looks tough. A point or better guarantees progression but defeat would mean bottom place and elimination if Poland beat Sweden - if Poland lose or draw, a defeat to Spain would mean Slovakia would be relying on results in other groups to qualify as one of the best-ranked third-placed sides. SPAIN: Spain's tournament has been one of disappointment so far with two points from their first two games. They face an easy enough looking game against Slovakia to finish off the group but they go into that game sat in third. A draw will be enough to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams with three points and a goal difference that trumps Ukraine and Finland. POLAND: The draw against Spain gives them a big chance of reaching the knockout stages if they can get the better of Sweden in their last game. Anything less than a win will see them going home.

Group F FRANCE: Didier Deschamps' world champions had been expected to book their place in the round of 16 with a game to spare having started with a comfortable 1-0 win over Germany (xG: FRA 0.32 - 1.09 GER), a match where xG didn't tell the whole story thanks to own-goals, disallowed goals, and the French barely getting out of second gear. They failed to take their chances against Hungary, needing a 66th-minute goal from Antoine Griezmann to claim a point, but four points is enough, though, for some form of progress whatever happens against Portugal, because of results in other groups where sides have finished in third place with only three points.

HUNGARY: A battling performance in Budapest to secure a 1-1 draw against France has left Hungary with a fighting chance of reaching the last 16. They'll have to beat Germany in their final game to do it though, which is a tall order given the Germans' stunning showing against Portugal. GERMANY: Written off by many before their meeting with Portugal, and perhaps more so when they fell 1-0 down, Germany fought back to win 4-2 in Munich and bounce back from their opening defeat by France in emphatic style. Avoid defeat against Hungary and they're through, although in what position remains to be seen. PORTUGAL: A very late show in Budapest saw Fernando Santos' side win 3-0 against Hungary and set themselves up perfectly. Things were even more perfect after 15 minutes in Munich when they led Germany. But a 4-2 defeat has left them needing at least point from their final game against world champions France to guarantee reaching the last 16. They can still progress with defeat - as long as it is not by a three-goal margin - as their goal difference is better than at least two other third-placed teams. But if they lose and Hungary shock Germany, the Portuguese will finish bottom and be out.