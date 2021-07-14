Best backed transfer window moves: Which England players could be on the move this summer?

Jake Pearson takes a look at some of the players from Gareth Southgate's England squad who could be on the move this summer.

Harry Kane next club odds (via Sky Bet) After coming in for his fair share of criticism during the group stage of Euro 2020, England’s captain and talisman Harry Kane stepped up to the plate in the knockout stages, scoring against Germany, two against Ukraine, and of course, that penalty rebound against Denmark. Unfortunately, Kane couldn't add a European Championship to his somewhat bare trophy cabinet, and with time beginning to run out for the England striker, many believe he is set to quite Tottenham Hotspur in favour of a move to Premier League-champions Manchester City.

Harry Kane shares all with Gary Neville - his future, England career & more | The Overlap

Nothing is set in stone yet though, particularly if the betting is to be believed, with Kane the same price (evens) to join Pep Guardiola’s men, as he is to remain with Daniel Levy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kane signing for any club other than Manchester City though, does look to be something of a pipedream, with Manchester United next in the betting at as big as 9/1. Jack Grealish next club odds (via Sky Bet)

Prior to Euro 2020, Manchester City reportedly made a bid of £100m for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, hoping to tempt him to join an already star-studded team at the Etihad. Grealish, along with Harry Kane, seems to be at the very top of Manchester City’s shopping list, and his price of 10/11 to join the Citizens suggests they could get their way. However, Villa are hopeful that Grealish will sign a new contract to tie him to his boyhood club for the foreseeable future. Grealish, who has perhaps not enjoyed the minutes he would have hoped to at the European Championship, Gareth Southgate using the playmaker sparingly, is 4/5 to remain at Villa Park next season, so it really is too close to call. Ben White next club odds (via Sky Bet)

Ben White failed to play a minute for England at Euro 2020, but the mere fact that he made it into Gareth Southgate’s squad made plenty of Premier League clubs sit up and take note. White enjoyed a good first season in the Premier League last season, forcing his way into the Brighton starting XI after a spell on loan at Leeds the season prior, and the centre-back now looks set to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. White is now 1/8 to join the Gunners, who may have to part with upwards of £50m to land the Brighton player’s signature. Conor Coady next club odds (via Sky Bet) Conor Coady failed to make an appearance at Euro 2020, but he could be in for a big summer in terms of his club career, with a couple of Premier League sides apparently keen on signing the Wolves centre-back. Following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo from Wolves, the future of a lot of the players has been up in the air, and Tottenham, the club Nuno has recently been appointed the new manager of, are one of the frontrunners to sign Coady. Spurs are currently 3/1 to add Coady to their ranks for next season, but Everton are the current favourites at 5/2, with Rafa Benitez surely keen to sure up what was a leaky defensive backline last season, particularly at Goodison Park.

The Open Championship | Ben Coley's Golf Betting Tips For The Open

Dominic Calvert-Lewin next club odds (via Sky Bet) Carlo Ancelotti was a huge part of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s transformation into a Pipo Inzaghi-esque goal poacher last season, so it will be interesting to see what happens now the Italian coach has returned to Real Madrid. Calvert-Lewin only played a bit part in England’s Euro 2020, but he could be in line for a big summer move if the betting is to be believed. Arsenal, who have been struggling for an out-and-out striker for a while now, are the current 3/1 favourites to sign the Everton man, while Manchester United are close behind at 4/1. Manchester City (9/1), Chelsea (16/1) and Tottenham (25/1) also look to be in the hunt. Declan Rice next club odds (via Sky Bet) Declan Rice has reportedly turned down two new contract offers from West Ham, with the England midfielder looking more and more likely to be moving on this summer. Rice played a pivotal part in England’s European Championship campaign, he and Kalvin Phillips forming a formidable partnership in the centre of midfield, and that has not gone unnoticed by a number of potential suitors. Though West Ham did manage to secure Europa League football at the end of last season, it is thought that the lure of playing in the Champions League could be too much for Rice to resist, with Chelsea and Manchester United both 3/1 to land the England man’s signature.

Jude Bellingham next club odds (via Sky Bet) Jude Bellingham perhaps hasn’t played the amount of minutes many were expecting him to at Euro 2020, Kalvin Phillips producing performance after performance to keep the Borussia Dortmund man out of the side, but the future is certainly bright for the 17-year-old, and plenty of Premier League clubs have been monitoring his progress. Chelsea are the current 9/1 favourites to prise Bellingham away from Germany, but Liverpool and Manchester City, both currently 10/1, may have something to say about that, while Manchester United (12/1) may be hoping that Jadon Sancho can convince his former teammate to join him on the red side of Manchester. Kalvin Phillips next club odds (via Sky Bet)

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane both ended up having sublime tournaments at Euro 2020, but another of England’s standout players was Kalvin Phillips. The Yorkshire man became the first ever Leeds player to represent England in a major international final as England took on Italy at Wembley, but it was his consistent performances throughout the competition, alongside Declan Rice, that earned him the most plaudits, finishing second in the tournament for distance covered. It will be a tough job to prise Phillips away from Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa, but Manchester City are the favourites to attempt to do so, and if there is one club likely to convince Phillips to move on, it could be Pep Guardiola’s side. Chelsea and Manchester United are 12/1 to sign the “Yorkshire Pirlo”, while Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are 18/1-bar. Nick Pope next club odds (via Sky Bet) Nick Pope failed to break into the England starting line-up ahead of Jordan Pickford, but the Burnley shot-stopper has caught the eye of a few Premier League clubs nonetheless, with Tottenham the outright favourites to sign Pope. Spurs are currently 9/4 to bring Pope to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season, though Manchester United are also reportedly interested and are 13/2 to keep the goalkeeper in Lancashire. Raheem Sterling next club odds (via Sky Bet)

Raheem Sterling proved all his critics wrong at Euro 2020, not only scoring his first goals for England at a major tournament, but scoring at crucial times for the Three Lions. Sterling struggled for game time at Manchester City last season, playing less minutes for the Citizens last campaign than he has in any of the three previous seasons, and his performances at the European Championship may have just made a few other clubs sit up and pay a little more attention to his situation at Manchester City. Barcelona are the current 9/2 favourites to sign Sterling, with Sergio Agureo and Eric Garcia already having made the move from Manchester to the Catalan capital this summer. Tottenham (6/1) and Arsenal (12/1) are the two English clubs in the mix, while PSG (9/1), Real Madrid (20/1) and Bayern Munich (33/1) are some other outside options.

CLICK TO READ: Why cautious Gareth Southgate must find another way