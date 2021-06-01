Carlos Ancelotti leaves Everton to take Real Madrid job

Carlo Ancelotti has left his position as Everton manager to be the new head coach at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti joined Everton on a four-and-a-half-year contract in December 2019. The Italian manager has had his ups-and-downs at Everton this season, but the campaign ultimately ended in disappointment as the Toffees finished in 10th place, missing out on European football.

The three-time Champions League winner was in charge of Real from 2013 to 2015, leading them to their 10th European Cup triumph against Atletico Madrid in Lisbon in 2014. Real were unsuccessful in defending their La Liga crown this season, finishing runners-up to city rival Atletico, and former boss Zinedine Zidane opted to end his second spell in charge. READ: Nuno Espirito Santo favourite to be next Everton boss

