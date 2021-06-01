Next Everton manager odds: Nuno Espirito Santo now favourite

Santo has been linked with multiple jobs since he announced his departure from Wolves last month , and again he is at the head of the betting for another potentially vacant managerial position, currently 6/4 to be appointed next Toffee's boss.

Ancelotti is now as short as 1/33 for a return to the Bernabeu, and that leaves the door open for a new manager to take the reins at Goodison Park.

Nuno spent four seasons in charge at Molineux, earning promotion from the Championship and guiding the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after the first of back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League, and it is the lack of European football, yet again, that has left Everton fans particularly disappointed this season.

Behind Nuno in the betting is former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, who recently turned down the vacant Celtic job after being unable to secure the backroom team he wanted to take with him.

Howe has been out of work since he parted ways with Bournemouth at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, though it would require a leap of faith for Everton to appoint the young coach.

Rafa Benitez is currently 12/1 for the job, but that will not go down too well on either side of Merseyside given his ties with Liverpool, while a return to Goodison for David Moyes is 9/1.

Antonio Conte, who was recently sacked by Inter Milan following disputes with the hierarchy is also in the frame according to the betting, and that certainly would be a coup for the Toffees.