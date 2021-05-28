Sporting Life
Ange Postecoglou is the new favourite to become Celtic boss
Next Celtic manager odds: Ange Postecoglou odds-on favourite

By Sporting Life
17:10 · FRI May 28, 2021

Celtic have turned their attention away from Eddie Howe after the Englishman could not bring the backroom team he wanted to Parkhead.

The former Bournemouth boss was the front-runner to replace Neil Lennon, who resigned in February with Old Firm rivals Rangers well on their way to stopping the Hoops’ quest for a 10th successive Premiership title.

It was widely believed that the hold-up in Howe’s appointment was due to Bournemouth being involved in the Championship play-offs, with Howe reportedly looking to bring first-team coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone as well as the Cherries’ technical director Richard Hughes to Glasgow.

It is understood Celtic were willing to accommodate Howe’s requests but that the former Burnley boss will not move north of the border because he is unable to assemble the backroom staff he wanted.

Next Celtic manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Ange Postecoglou - 4/5
  • Steve Clarke - 5/1
  • Lucien Favre - 11/2
  • Jack Ross - 13/2
  • John Kennedy - 8/1
  • Roy Keane - 9/1

Odds correct 1700 BST (28/05/21)

The new frontrunner to take over at at Parkhead is Ange Postecoglou, who managed the Australia national team from 2013-2017 is the current Yokohama F. Marinos boss in Japan.

The Parkhead club told fans on Wednesday they intend to appoint their new manager “shortly” as they announced a £50 gift voucher for supporters who renew their season tickets. and hope to make an appointment soon.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

