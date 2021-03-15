Mason Greenwood and Callum Hudson-Odoi named in England U21 squad for Euro 2021

The duo are included for the tournament in Hungary and Slovenia as the Young Lions look to end a 37-year wait to win the trophy.

Manchester United’s Greenwood has only scored once in his last 25 games, while Hudson-Odoi has struggled for consistency under new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Uncapped Josh Griffiths, Emile Smith Rowe and Noni Madueke of PSV Eindhoven have earned their first call-ups, along with Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga.

Despite his lack of action at the Gunners, Eddie Nketiah – who top scored in the qualifiers with 13 goals to become the Under-21s’ record scorer – is selected along with Everton duo Ben Godfrey and Tom Davies, while Aaron Ramsdale is expected to be Aidy Boothroyd’s number one.

England face Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland in Group D of the tournament, which takes place from March 24-31.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the knockout stage of the competition will then be held from May 31 with the final in Ljubljana (Slovenia) on June 6. Boothroyd will be able to name a new squad if England qualify from their group.

The Young Lions open their Group D campaign against Switzerland in Koper on March 25.

They also face Portugal in Ljubljana on March 28 and Croatia in Koper three days later, with the knock-out stages in May and June after the tournament was split up due to the coronavirus pandemic.