Mason Greenwood and Callum Hudson-Odoi named in England U21 squad for Euro 2021

Mason Greenwood and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been selected for England Under-21s' Euro 2021 campaign this month.
The duo are included for the tournament in Hungary and Slovenia as the Young Lions look to end a 37-year wait to win the trophy.
Manchester United’s Greenwood has only scored once in his last 25 games, while Hudson-Odoi has struggled for consistency under new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.
Uncapped Josh Griffiths, Emile Smith Rowe and Noni Madueke of PSV Eindhoven have earned their first call-ups, along with Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga.
Despite his lack of action at the Gunners, Eddie Nketiah – who top scored in the qualifiers with 13 goals to become the Under-21s’ record scorer – is selected along with Everton duo Ben Godfrey and Tom Davies, while Aaron Ramsdale is expected to be Aidy Boothroyd’s number one.
England face Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland in Group D of the tournament, which takes place from March 24-31.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the knockout stage of the competition will then be held from May 31 with the final in Ljubljana (Slovenia) on June 6. Boothroyd will be able to name a new squad if England qualify from their group.
The Young Lions open their Group D campaign against Switzerland in Koper on March 25.
They also face Portugal in Ljubljana on March 28 and Croatia in Koper three days later, with the knock-out stages in May and June after the tournament was split up due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chelsea's Reece James and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham have not been included in the Under 21 squad, with both in line for a senior call-up during this next international break.
James is a 5/4 shot with Sky Bet to make the senior England squad for the upcoming Euros, with Bellingham at 6/4.
Boothroyd is also unable to select Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala after the forward chose to play for Germany.
The 18-year-old, who was born in Stuttgart, made two appearances during the Under-21s’ qualifying campaign, scoring on his debut against Albania in November, but pledged his international future to Germany last month.
Leicester’s James Justin misses out after his serious knee injury and there is no place for Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, who has not been in a squad since September.
England Under-21 squad: Bursik, Griffiths, Ramsdale, Aarons, Godfrey, Guehi, Kelly, Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Sessengon, Tanganga, Wilmot, Davies, Eze, Gallagher, Jones, McNeil, Skipp, Brewster, Greenwood, Hudson-Odoi, Madueke, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.
