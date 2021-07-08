England charged by UEFA over laser aimed at Kasper Schmeichel

The goalkeeper had a laser shone in his face before he saved Harry Kane’s extra-time penalty, although Kane scored the rebound to earn England a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

England have also been charged with “disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem” after home fans booed the Denmark national anthem and the lighting of fireworks inside Wembley.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.