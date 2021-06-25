Eight positive Covid cases recorded following Government test events at Wembley

A further six were recorded among more than 10,000 spectators who attended the 17 days of the World Snooker Championship, the report on the first phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP) said.

In total 58,000 people attended sporting and cultural events in the first phase of the ERP in April and May, with 28 positive Covid-19 cases.

The report said 11 of these individuals were “potentially infectious at an event”, with a further 17 potentially infected at or around the time of the event.

The ERP is looking at ways to allow spectators to return to sports venues in significant numbers amid the pandemic, and a third phase will include the final four Euro 2020 matches at Wembley, Formula One’s British Grand Prix and Wimbledon.

The report highlights that large indoor events with high crowd density and proximity “may pose a higher potential risk of transmission as a result of close proximity and poor ventilation”.

Mitigations such as face coverings, ventilation, testing, restrictions on access to food and drink, social distancing and capacity caps all contributed to reducing that risk, the report said.

The first day of the World Snooker Championship on April 17 was the first event to welcome spectators in England since the tier system was scrapped at the end of December.

The following day, there were 2,800 ERP participants – made up of local residents and key workers – in attendance at the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton, and a week later 7,800 participants watched the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham.

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester on May 15 was attended by 21,000 participants.