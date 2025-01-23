Declan Rice sets Arsenal on the way to comfortable win over Dinamo Zagreb

Following Rice’s early strike, Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal’s tally after 66 minutes with his 14th goal of the season before Martin Odegaard added a third in stoppage time.

The result took Arsenal back up to third in the 36-team table with the top eight assured of avoiding a two-legged knockout clash to reach the next phase.

Arsenal are three points clear of Aston Villa, who currently occupy ninth, with a vastly superior goal difference.

It means the Gunners could lose their final group fixture against Girona – who have suffered six defeats in their seven games so far – in Spain next week and still be assured of automatic progression.

Arsenal were dealt a blow in their quest to win the Premier League here on Saturday after they allowed Villa to come from two goals down to take a point.

But their win on Wednesday rarely looked in doubt against a Croatian side now managed by World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro.

This marked the Italian’s maiden match, with Zagreb playing their first fixture in a month following a winter break.

And Mikel Arteta’s men ensured Cannavaro’s reign got off to a torrid start with Rice netting Arsenal’s quickest goal in the Champions League for 11 years.

Gabriel Martinelli’s cross from the left-hand side landed at Havertz’s feet, and, rather than take aim at goal, the German laid the ball off to Rice who converted with a fine half-volley.

Moments later, Rice played in Odegaard with only a desperate lunge from defender Maxime Bernauer denying the hosts a second.

Gabriel then came within centimetres of extending Arsenal’s advantage as his header from Odegaard’s corner dropped just wide.

Over on the other side, and Rice was having to put up with a number of plastic cups being hurled his way from the visiting section as the Zagreb fans looked to unsettle the England international.

Arsenal continued to dominate the first period, and they ended the opening 45 minutes with Martinelli testing Ivan Nevistic from the edge of the penalty area. The Dinamo keeper was up to the examination.

After the break, and with memories of Villa’s comeback still raw, Arsenal needed a second to put the game to bed.

Ethan Nwaneri – sidelined through injury since he scored in a 1-1 draw at Brighton on January 4 – was introduced by Arteta on the hour mark in the hope of finding it, with the largely ineffective Raheem Sterling making way.

However, Arsenal’s second was created on the opposite flank. Martinelli drifted in off the left touchline before curling in an exquisite cross for Havertz to head home.

It was Havertz’s second goal in as many matches, the 500th of Arteta’s tenure, and provided the Gunners with the breathing space they required.

Havertz has faced criticism this season, with Arteta implored by the club’s fans to sign a new striker this month, but the former Chelsea player now has the same number of goals as he managed last term, in 22 fewer matches.

Rice had the chance to make it three for the hosts, but fluffed a header from Nwaneri’s fine cross with 15 minutes to go.

But Odegaard did secure a third when he cushioned Leandro Trossard’s cross into the net in the first minute of stoppage time as Arsenal completed a morale-boosting win ahead of their return to Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday.