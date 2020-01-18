Dale Tempest's football betting insight: Top tips, trends and punting notes from leading name in football betting

Dale Tempest sees a lot of stalemates in the Premier League this weekend, and has a way you can take advantage in his weekly betting column.
Are you getting bored yet!? Regular readers will know what I’m talking about as we’ve been all aboard the Watford express since Nigel Pearson’s appointment in early December.
They performed brilliantly to lose at Anfield in his first game but showed us all things were about to change and they haven’t disappointed followers since. I see no reason for that to change this weekend.
The Hornets will once again be at the centre of my selections. The Watford 'Draw No Bet' at around 11/8 looks nice as does the double result around 4/6 although you may want to go with the bigger priced 21/10 for the win. We all bet differently so you choose yourself how you get with Watford - just make sure you side with them!
I’m particularly keen to get with them this weekend as I’ve not been impressed with Tottenham since Jose Mourinho took over. They seem lacking in so many areas and I no longer see that usual Mourinho stamp of defensive solidity. The manager's desperation to win the FA Cup also means the full side played in the replay against Middlesbrough on Tuesday as well as the first game up at the Riverside stadium. The squad looks thin with no Harry Kane and the early kick-off at Watford will be their fifth game in 18 days. I’m against them.
Dale's best bets
- 2pts Watford 'draw no bet' at 11/8
- 1 point 40+ bookings Watford v Tottenham at 8/11
- 0.25pts draw trixie (Norwich v Bournemouth | West Ham v Everton | Southampton v Wolves)
- 0.5pts Charlton 'double chance' v Preston at 5/4
Another area to concentrate on at Vicarage Road is the bookings market. Michael Oliver is a top referee and is happy to keep his cards in his pocket but I’ll be on 40+ points.
Watford at home during Pearson’s reign have become gritty and there’ll be no more stepping back or half-hearted tackles. Four yellows in the game against Manchester United, five yellows and a red against Villa and another five yellows and a red against Wolves.
They get in the faces of their opponents and will continue to do so. Tottenham have been getting frustrated and that’s showing in the booking records. Eight in the game at Wolves, eight including a red against Chelsea, six in the win against Brighton, six at Norwich and seven at Southampton.
You get the point. Oliver may not have a choice but to flash his cards .
In the other Premier League games, I’ll be having a small 1/4 point Trixie draw on the Norwich, West Ham and Southampton games. With a full set of midweek fixtures to follow this weekend games, avoiding defeat will be the priority for many mid-table sides.
In the EFL Championship, Charlton are a huge price at out-of-form Preston. Lee Bowyer's side showed last week in the 2-2 draw against West brom that they won't accept defeat.
I’ll be with Charlton on the double chance. Preston have scored only six goals in the last 11 games. Get with the Athletic.
Good Luck!