FA Cup third round betting preview: Dale Tempest gives his best betting advice for the weekend including Arsenal v Leeds and Southampton v Huddersfield

Dale Tempest is back with his betting column and has two big fancies for the FA Cup third round action this weekend.
It’s the first week of January and that can only mean one thing - it's the FA Cup third round! There’ll be wholesale changes to teams so watch out for the team sheets if you're considering a bet.
As with any financial advice, if the price of a team seems to good to be true it probably is. The reserves will be playing.
Southampton v Huddersfield
- Saturday 3.01pm
We're starting off at St Mary's and what a Christmas if was for Southampton! Ralph Hasenhuttl and his team have been on fire taking 10 points from the 12 available over the holiday period. All season they have been much more effective away from home with a 4-2-4 record scoring 14 times while at home where they’ve struggled with a 3-2-6 record scoring just 11 times in one more game.
However, the home win against Tottenham on New Year's Day had St Mary's rocking and with the Saints now sat a more comfortable 12th they can consider the idea of a cup run.
Now, many Premier League managers will be giving their overworked players a rest in the FA Cup but when you're winning everyone wants to play, so fatigue may not be a problem. Saints face Huddersfield Town who are absolutely on the floor after Wednesday's 5-2 home defeat to Stoke.
Dale's FA Cup bets
3pts Southampton -1 Asian handicap v Huddersfield Town at 4/5
Manager Danny Cowley has simply run out of players with injuries and lack of squad depth taking its toll. I was at the John Smith's Stadium for the recent wins against Blackburn and Nottingham Forest and whilst they are fighting for their manager they are very limited.
The two goals against Forest were both corner routines whilst Mounie scored a 30-yarder to take the points against Blackburn, when neither team looked like they had a goal in them. Karlan Grant is the only consistent goal threat.
Huddersfield's next league game is away at fellow relegation strugglers Barnsley and that must be the focus for the Cowleys. I expect the Premier League club to show their quality and Huddersfield to bow out of the cup and concentrate on Championship survival. On the Asian line a -1 handicap means a one-goal victory and it's money back and a two-goal win and you collect. I expect a comfortable win for Saints.
Another game that could see major changes from the lower placed rival is Arsenal v Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa has one target and that is the Premier League, so with a nine-point gap to third it’ll be a surprise if his first team turn up at the Emirates on Monday.
Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC
Related football content
- Transfer Window: Latest updates
- January Window: Done deals
- Premier League highlights & review
- Football review of the decade
- Football awards for 2019
- Sporting Life Quiz of 2019
- Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020
- Watch: Gary's Premier League grades
- Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020
- Fantasy Football: Pick your team now!
- Football results