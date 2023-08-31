Sporting Life
Crystal Palace vs Wolves betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
09:59 · FRI September 01, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Nelson Semedo to commit 2+ fouls at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 10/11 | Draw 12/5 | Away 16/5

Crystal Palace have made a steady start to the season, picking up four points from three games. Their sole win so far came at relegation second-favourites Sheffield United, and they now host another team expected to be in and amongst the scrap to avoid the drop.

Wolves did get their first win - and first clean sheet - last time out, beating Everton 1-0, with that being their first away win since February, when they beat Southampton.

Palace improved their attacking figures after the re-appointment of Roy Hodgson, and while I personally don't think that will continue over the full season given they faced a very kind schedule, this is a game where we could see a more attack-minded approach.

Wolves have also shown a different mindset under Gary O'Neil in taking the game to teams, which has led to plenty of chances at either end.

While the betting markets suggest otherwise, goals could well be on the cards at Selhurst Park.

What are the best bets?

I did therefore toy with backing Over 2.5 Goals at a price of 5/4, but I'm not sure I trust this Palace attack as much as at the back end of last season, because after all, they head into this game without Michael Olise, who is out injured, and Wilfried Zaha is no longer an Eagle.

Those two were huge creative forces for Hodgson's men and contributed plenty, so I need to see more before getting too involved in goals when Palace are playing.

Eberechi Eze heatmap

One star player who is still at the club is Eberechi Eze, and his play this season - mainly positions he is taking up - contributed to the selection in this preview.

We are taking NELSON SEMEDO TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS at an odds-against price.

The main reason being that the Portuguese full-back has averaged 2.3 fouls per game so far this campaign, and the second reason being that Eze has been drifting to the Palace left - the area of the pitch Semedo will be occupying.

Eze has been fouled 2.3 times per game so far this season, and won 1.5 fouls per game last season, so he can cause Semedo some major issues on Sunday.

BuildABet @ 9/1

  • Nelson Semedo to commit 2+ fouls
  • Eberechi Eze 1+ shot on target
  • Mario Lemina to be carded
  • Over 1.5 Goals

Mario Lemina - Wolves
Wolves' Mario Lemina

The case for SEMEDO has been made above, and his teammate MARIO LEMINA looks primed for a booking against a tricky opponent. He's been booked twice already this season.

EZE has averaged 0.7 shots on target per game last season and so far this season, and against a weaker opponent, should test the goalkeeper in a game with a few goals.

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Team News

Crystal Palace are set to be without Michael Olise (thigh) and summer signing Matheus Franca (lower back), who have been ruled out of this game along with Will Hughes (knee).

Michael Olise is averaging 0.33 xGI per 95 for Palace this season
Michael Olise is set to be absent again for Palace

Matheus Nunes’ departure for Manchester City means that Wolves have one less midfielder to choose from going forward, while South Korean forward Hwang Hee-Chan misses out due to a thigh problem.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Johnstone; J Ward, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, C Doucoure; Schlupp, Eze, J Ayew; Edouard

Wolves: Jose Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Neto, J Gomes, Lemina, Hwang; Cunha, F Silva

Match facts

  • Since Roy Hodgson's return to Crystal Palace, the Eagles have outshot their opponents by 85 (202 shots, 117 faced), the fourth best differential in the Premier League in that time.
  • No player has had more shots in the Premier League this season than Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (16), although he has failed to score with all 16 attempts.
  • Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have only lost more league games against Liverpool (9), Manchester City (7) and Manchester United (6) than they have against Crystal Palace (5).

Odds correct at 1000 BST (01/09/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

