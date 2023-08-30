Manchester City verbally agree Matheus Nunes fee with Wolves

Manchester City have verbally agreed a fee with Wolves for midfielder Matheus Nunes.
Although there is no formal agreement yet, with discussions remaining ongoing, it is understood that the payment would be £47million without add-ons.
City have already had a bid for Nunes rejected, which prompted the 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder to choose not to train with his club, attempting to force a move in the few remaining days of the summer transfer window.
While the deals are separate, Tommy Doyle's loan switch to Wolves is thought to have helped with the negotiations.
Doyle joins the Old Gold with a £5million option to buy, with City adding a significant sell-on clause if the move becomes permanent.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.