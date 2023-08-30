Manchester City verbally agree Matheus Nunes fee with Wolves

Although there is no formal agreement yet, with discussions remaining ongoing, it is understood that the payment would be £47million without add-ons.

City have already had a bid for Nunes rejected, which prompted the 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder to choose not to train with his club, attempting to force a move in the few remaining days of the summer transfer window.

While the deals are separate, Tommy Doyle's loan switch to Wolves is thought to have helped with the negotiations.

Doyle joins the Old Gold with a £5million option to buy, with City adding a significant sell-on clause if the move becomes permanent.