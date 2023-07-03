Crystal Palace appoint Roy Hodgson as manager for the 23/24 season

Hodgson will lead the team alongside Paddy McCarthy as assistant, Ray Lewington as coach and Dean Kiely as goalkeeper coach.

The 75-year-old was brought in at the back end of last season with the Eagles in shocking form and looking set on a serious fight to avoid the drop, but the former England manager turned things around impressively.

Palace went on to finish 11th, winning five of their final 10 matches, losing just twice.

Croydon-born Hodgson took charge of his boyhood club between 2017 and 2021 and has overseen 172 Palace games from the dugout, more than at any other club.

“I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the chairman and sporting director for their continued faith in me,” Hodgson told the official club website.

Hodgson added: “I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

“I have spoken with the chairman (Steve Parish) at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent.

“As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”

The Eagles are priced at 9/4 with Sky Bet to achieve that top-half goal, and get their season underway with a trip to newly promoted Sheffield United before hosting last season's Premier League runners-up Arsenal.