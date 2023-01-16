Crystal Palace host Manchester United in a vital midweek match-up. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the televised Premier League fixture.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Crystal Palace to have 10 or more shots at 8/11 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook, bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

This upcoming week will likely tell us whether Manchester United are legitimate title contenders. Saturday's surprise derby win over Manchester City has certainly put them in the conversation — at least for now — but a tough midweek trip to face Crystal Palace under the lights of Selhurst Park might be more representative of their chances of being involved by season's end. Of course, three points from a visit to Arsenal on Sunday is what would drag Erik ten Hag's closer to the top of the Premier League table. This fixture should not be overlooked, however.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Crystal Palace 7/2 | Draw 11/4 | Manchester United 3/4

I have significant reservations about their title chances at the beginning of this vital week, though. That's not to say United have not been impressive this term. Ten Hag has done an exceptional job in turning the club around so quickly, but it's still fairly obvious that they are a step behind the very best. Even Saturday's victory comes with a caveat, a ridiculous offside decision that anyone who understands football should be infuriated with. More pertinent to the betting preview of this match-up is the performances of Manchester United on their travels. A total of 16 points gained masks the fact they hold a -4 goal difference and a fairly middling +1.6 expected goal difference (xGD) away from home. As a result, the line for Crystal Palace shots looks low, making CRYSTAL PALACE TO HAVE 10 OR MORE SHOTS of interest at 8/11 — available at PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook and bet365.

Admittedly, Palace have been very disappointing after the pause in play, scoring in just one of their four post-World Cup league matches and losing 2-1 at home to Southampton in the FA Cup third round. Bad form aside, Patrick Vieira's men have managed to get shots away. Red cards rather scuppered their chances against Fulham but Palace have reached the 10 attempts mark versus Bournemouth away (15), Tottenham at home (19) and Chelsea away (10) since, despite performing poorly. They've only failed to reach 10 shots in two home games this season, too, which includes the aforementioned game with Fulham (and Chelsea). Palace can certainly test United as hosts. A Manchester United win is undoubtedly the most probable outcome on current form, but even that game state would be a potential positive for the selection.