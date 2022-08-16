Chelsea have been backed into 3/1 second-favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before the conclusion of the transfer window.

The 37-year-old has been targeting a move away from Old Trafford after they failed to secure Champions League football for the 2022/23 season. Some bookmakers were offering odds as big as 14/1 for Ronaldo to join Chelsea this summer on Monday - but the odds shortened drastically across the next 12 hours. The Blues were linked with a move for the United forward at the beginning of July - although talk related to that potential transfer went quiet as the season approached.

Cristiano Ronaldo - to sign for before 3rd September (via Sky Bet) To Stay at Manchester United - 10/11

Chelsea - 3/1

Sporting - 7/2

Atletico Madrid - 8/1

Inter Milan - 12/1 Head here for more Odds correct at 1335 BST (16/08/22)

United boss Erik ten Hag had previously expressed his desire to have Ronaldo as part of his squad for the campaign. However, reports emerged on Tuesday that the mindset may have changed and he is open to the Portugal international departing before the conclusion of the window. Ronaldo netted 18 goals from 17.21 xG in the Premier League last season, contributing a further three assists (3.61 xA).

He would also play his part in the Champions League, scoring six from 3.05 xG. However, they exited the competition at the round of 16 stage following an aggregate defeat to Atletico Madrid. United's transfer window has seen them bring in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martínez but they have been frustrated by what appears to be an unsuccessful pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. A 4-0 hammering away at Brentford on Saturday - all four goals coming in the first-half - also saw ten Hag's odds slashed from 25/1 to 4/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.