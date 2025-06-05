Club World Cup: Five dark horse teams who could cause shocks

The 2025 Club World Cup is certainly going to be a unique tournament. With unknown Asian, African and South American teams going head-to-head against European opposition, there’s likely to be some upsets along the way. Nathan Joyes takes a look at five sides who could surprise this summer, in a good way or bad.

Palmeiras can get out of Group A On paper, Palmeiras’ squad is the strongest of the South American contingent heading to the CWC. After failing to win a title in 2024 - the first time ever for Abel Ferreira since joining in 2021 - Verdão wasted no time diving into the transfer market. Over $100m was spent - smashing the amount by a single club in a window. Orlando City’s Facundo Torres signed on the dotted line, as did Atlético Mineiro’s Paulinho - the Brazil Serie A 2023 top goalscorer - but arguably the biggest name was Barcelona’s Vitor Roque.

Palmeiras forward Vitor Roque

Their attacking unit is why they are expected to challenge for domestic titles, but there’s no reason why they can’t give a good account of themselves against unfamiliar opponents. Although their mouthwatering frontline is the main attraction, Ferreira is a winner. He knows how to win ugly, shut teams out and secure the three points. Up against a manager-less Al Ahly, far from perfect Porto and a leaky Inter Miami side, Palmeiras have the quality in the middle of the pitch, too, to frustrate opponents and stop attacking plays. Sadly, Palmeiras will be heavily tested against likely opponents PSG or Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, and that could see them leave the competition, but Ferreira’s team have it in them to top Group A and qualify - perhaps at the expense of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Can Flamengo win Group D? Chelsea are odds-on to win Group D but it would be foolish to rule out Flamengo from causing an upset. Under Filipe Luis, the Brazilian giants have lost just three matches in eight months as well as winning three trophies in the process. They head to the US top of the Brazilian Serie A table having scored 24 goals in 11 matches while only conceding four. Their defence is almost airtight - Alex Sandro, Leo Ortiz, Leo Pereira and Wesley is a very experienced back four - and one that can impress a European audience.

Flamengo manager Felipe Luis

Luis’ tactics are clear. Flamengo focuses on a structured movement that is implemented to draw out opponents from their natural positions, which creates space in behind. And Fla have plenty of attacking quality which has seen them score for fun this campaign. Striker Pedro has recently returned from his ACL injury, Giorgian de Arrascaeta is the current top goalscorer in Brazil while Gerson in the middle of the pack controls the operation. Flamengo first face Esperance Tunis, and if they kickstart with three points and manage to hold Chelsea - who have endured a long, tough campaign - they could well top Group D at a fairly generous price.

Fortunate draw for Fluminense Fluminense are arguably the weakest of the Brazilian quartet heading to the US, but fortunately for Renato Gaucho, his team have a more generous draw - especially in comparison to Botafogo. Flu won’t face the likes of Atletico Madrid and PSG, and although a difficult opening match against Dortmund is far from ideal, it won’t necessarily define their tournament. The 2023 Copa Libertadores champions will meet Korean champions Ulsan in round two, before facing a crucial, potential decider against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns. Both teams - in theory - are significantly weaker than the squad Gaucho will take to the US.

Fluminense manager Renato Gaucho

If Fluminense do qualify, similar to both Palmeiras and Flamengo, their group position could prove key. That’s because they’ll either face Inter, River Plate, Urawa or Monterrey. But will a tired Inter top that group? If it was simulated on Football Manager, they should with ease. But after a long campaign and rotations likely it isn’t a given. That could open the door for Gaucho’s side to slip into the final eight. This will probably be the end of the road for them - but to reach this stage of the competition would be a huge success.

Boca Juniors to be embarrassed One of Argentina’s biggest clubs heads to the US worried. No doubt a European audience will be excited to see Boca in action - but this isn’t a side anyone will want to see. Quite frankly, they are a mess on and off the pitch. Legend on the pitch Juan Riquelme is now the club president - but he’s certainly not won the support of his fans for his off-field responsibilities.

Boca Juniors president Juan Riquelme

Boca crashed out of their domestic cup in the quarter-finals having lost 1-0 at home to Independiente. Fernando Gago led Boca to the knockout stages but was sacked a week before - and the club attempted to win the Apertura with an interim head coach that hadn’t impressed in two previous spells. Marcos Rojo, a key player in the dressing room, missed the match through illness - although he was seen partying less than 48 hours before. Riquelme was a no nonsense player on the pitch, but as a president the Argentine has been weak and ineffective - and the fans are fed up. And now an old, overpaid squad will trudge north to face European giants Benfica and Bayern Munich - and if both teams go all out, it could be anything. God forbid if Boca don’t beat Auckland... The players won’t be allowed back in to La Boca. It’s a crying shame, but it’s also a reflection on a team that has been run into the ground for several years now, and they are set to be embarrassed in front of the world in this tournament.

Al-Hilal to join Real in the knockouts Real Madrid are firm favourites to win the Club World Cup and no doubt Xabi Alonso will be keen to impress. Having beaten Pachuca 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup last year without any issues, Group H won’t be an issue for Los Blancos. And so the battle for second spot looks set to be between Al-Hilal and Salzburg - and while the Austrians will prove popular - their recent drop off has been alarming. They’ve failed to win the Austrian Bundesliga for the last two seasons, while their recent Champions League campaign was embarrassing, losing seven of their eight matches. Their young squad, which has been thrown together, will struggle in the US. And this is where Al-Hilal can pinch the second qualification spot.

New Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi

Admittedly, the Saudi based club lost their title to Al-Ittihad, but with Inter’s head coach Simeone Inzaghi having agreed to take over the club, this is a chance for the squad to impress their new manager. This is a squad stacked with quality. Kalidou Koulibaly and Renan Lodi make up 50% of their defence, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves are far better than what Salzburg have to offer in the middle.

Ruben Neves is key to Al-Hilal