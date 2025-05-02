Chelsea vs Liverpool tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 17/1 Liverpool to win

What are the best bets?

Since beating Brentford to win a fifth straight league game on December 15 it's been a real struggle for Chelsea. For a moment, they were even being considered as potential title rivals to Liverpool, sitting two points off the pace after their opening 16 fixtures. In the subsequent 18, Arne Slot's men have collected 20 more points than Enzo Maresca's, scoring more than twice as many goals in the process.

The results are one thing, but the dull nature of Chelsea's performances under their Italian coach has led to understandable groans from home supporters, and goes a long way to explaining why a Leicester fanbase who witnessed a 97-point season in the Sky Bet Championship last term grew tired of his methods as the campaign drew on, showing little disappointment when he departed. Meanwhile, the idea that LIVERPOOL have dropped off in recent weeks and months is a fallacy, and perhaps simply a reflection of just how good they were in the early part of Slot's maiden season at the helm.

Team news

Predicted line-ups Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson. Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Elliott, Salah, Jones, Chiesa, Jota.