There is nothing between Chelsea and Aston Villa in the Premier League. James Cantrill picks out his best bet.

There is nothing between these sides points wise, both on 38 points ahead of their clash in the capital. Despite leading twice, Chelsea were held at home to Everton in their last game before the international break, ending a run of three consecutive wins. Languishing in mid-table, 11 points off fourth spot, Graham Potter's only hope of salvaging his side's subpar season lies in Europe where they meet Real Madrid in the quarter finals of the Champions League. Aston Villa coasted into the international break, unbeaten in their last four league games, winning three of those.

Only one side in the top flight has drawn more fouls per game than Aston Villa (12.3). Emiliano Buendia, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn are all amongst the Villans most fouled players, combining to draw an average of six fouls per game. Central areas are clearly a hotbed for fouls for Saturday's visitors and considering that ENZO FERNANDEZ's price of 10/3 to conceded +2 FOULS appeals, especially with the same bet much shorter elsewhere. CLICK HERE to back Enzo Fernandez to commit +2 fouls with Sky Bet The world champion has only conceded three fouls in seven domestic appearances for the Blues, but has been racking up the tackles completing 25 over that period. The all-action Argentinian should be in the thick of it at Stamford Bridge.

In the 15 games since Emery took charge, 15 opposition central midfielders have hit this line of two fouls with the bet clicking in 87% of those matches. It is also worth noting Andy Madley is in charge of this clash, the whistleblower averages 22.11 fouls per game which is one of the highest averages amongst Premier league referees.

