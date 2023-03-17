Chelsea will face holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Graham Potter's side saw off Borussia Dortmund to reach the last eight, while Madrid - managed by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti - beat Liverpool.

Manchester City, who are unbeaten in this season's competition, were drawn against manager Pep Guardiola's former club Bayern Munich.

If both Chelsea and City progress, they will meet in the semi-final - a repeat of the 2021 final which Chelsea won 1-0.

The rest of the draw sees Benfica face Inter and a Serie A derby between AC Milan and Napoli.

Champions League draw in full:

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Benfica

Man City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Tuesday April 11 and Wednesday April 12.

The second legs will be played Tuesday April 18 and Wednesday April 19.

