Julian Naglesmann will take on Pep Guardiola in the Champions League quarter-finals
Champions League draw: Man City to face Bayern, Chelsea to take on Real Madrid

By Sporting Life
12:41 · FRI March 17, 2023

Manchester City will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Chelsea face Real Madrid.

Chelsea will face holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Graham Potter's side saw off Borussia Dortmund to reach the last eight, while Madrid - managed by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti - beat Liverpool.

Manchester City, who are unbeaten in this season's competition, were drawn against manager Pep Guardiola's former club Bayern Munich.

If both Chelsea and City progress, they will meet in the semi-final - a repeat of the 2021 final which Chelsea won 1-0.

The rest of the draw sees Benfica face Inter and a Serie A derby between AC Milan and Napoli.

Champions League draw in full:

  • Real Madrid v Chelsea
  • Inter Milan v Benfica
  • Man City v Bayern Munich
  • AC Milan v Napoli

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played Tuesday April 11 and Wednesday April 12.

The second legs will be played Tuesday April 18 and Wednesday April 19.

Champions League semi-final draw:

  • AC Milan/Napoli vs Benfica/Inter Milan
  • Real Madrid/Chelsea vs Manchester City/Bayern Munich

FOOTBALL TIPS