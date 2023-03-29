Inter Milan v Fiorentina

In their final game before the break, Juventus dealt Inter's top four hopes a hefty blow in the Derby D'Italia to complete the domestic double over La Nerazzurri.

This capped off a forgettable run of games for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Since their victory in the Derby della Madonnina, Inter have only won two of six domestically, form that has seen their grip on a top four finish loosen.

No doubt the international break was welcome. I do not think the host's form justifies their short price in this game though, especially when you take into account FIORENTINA's recent run.

The visitors have bounded into spring, winning their last seven on the spin and are unbeaten in nine, galvanising by their European charge.

Only Napoli (15) and Juventus (15) top Vincenzo Italiano's side (13) in the Serie A form table and their most recent victory over Lecce saw them move into the top half.

Siding with them DOUBLE CHANCE at odds against looks like a bet for their trip to the Meazza as they rarely get turned over by the divisions 'big boys'.

Roma scored twice without reply and Lazio put four past them, though it is worth noting Fiorentina won the xG battle 2.86 - 1.45 in that fixture.

The Tuscans picked up results against AC Milan, Lazio, Juventus and Napoli, defeated by a one goal margin against Inter and Atalanta away from home.

Score prediction: Inter 0-0 Fiorentina (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (29/03/23)