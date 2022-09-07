Brighton have given Chelsea permission to speak to Graham Potter about their managerial vacancy after Thomas Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday.
Tuchel lost his job following a shock defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in the Blues' opening Champions League group game.
Potter built a glowing reputation through impressive spells at Ostersunds and Swansea before really turning heads at Brighton, not only with their performances but their style of play.
Albion currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after six matches as they look to build on last season's ninth-placed finish.
Potter's closest challenger in the market is former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.
The Argentine has been out of work since he was sacked by PSG in the summer after an underwhelming 18-month spell in the French capital.
Odds correct at 13:00 (07/09/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.