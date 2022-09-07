Tuchel lost his job following a shock defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in the Blues' opening Champions League group game.

Potter built a glowing reputation through impressive spells at Ostersunds and Swansea before really turning heads at Brighton, not only with their performances but their style of play.

Albion currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after six matches as they look to build on last season's ninth-placed finish.

Potter's closest challenger in the market is former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has been out of work since he was sacked by PSG in the summer after an underwhelming 18-month spell in the French capital.