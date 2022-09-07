Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Brighton boss Graham Potter
Graham Potter could be heading for Chelsea

Chelsea manager odds: Graham Potter favourite after Thomas Tuchel sacked

By Sporting Life
13:02 · WED September 07, 2022

Brighton have given Chelsea permission to speak to Graham Potter about their managerial vacancy after Thomas Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday.

Tuchel lost his job following a shock defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in the Blues' opening Champions League group game.

Potter built a glowing reputation through impressive spells at Ostersunds and Swansea before really turning heads at Brighton, not only with their performances but their style of play.

Albion currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after six matches as they look to build on last season's ninth-placed finish.

Potter's closest challenger in the market is former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has been out of work since he was sacked by PSG in the summer after an underwhelming 18-month spell in the French capital.

Next permanent Chelsea manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Graham Potter - 1/3
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 7/2
  • Zinedine Zidane - 10/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 14/1

Odds correct at 13:00 (07/09/22)

Hero image for Graham Potter, Brighton feature
ALSO READ: Wizard Potter and his Brighton magic

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS