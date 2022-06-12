Mauricio Pochettino looks set to leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain after 18 months in charge according to multiple reports.
The former Tottenham manager took over from Thomas Tuchel midway through the 2020/21 campaign, a season which saw PSG pipped to the title by Lille and beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.
While this season saw Pochettino deliver Ligue 1, failure to progress beyond the last-16 stage of the Champions League, where they collapsed against eventual winners Real Madrid, is believed to have cost him his job.
France legend and former Real head coach Zinedine Zidane is the current odds-on favourite to replace Pochettino in the French capital.
