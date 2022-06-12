The former Tottenham manager took over from Thomas Tuchel midway through the 2020/21 campaign, a season which saw PSG pipped to the title by Lille and beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.

While this season saw Pochettino deliver Ligue 1, failure to progress beyond the last-16 stage of the Champions League, where they collapsed against eventual winners Real Madrid, is believed to have cost him his job.