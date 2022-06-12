Sporting Life
Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions to his PSG side
Mauricio Pochettino looks set to leave PSG

PSG manager odds: Pochettino facing sack, Zinedine Zidane favourite

By Sporting Life
17:05 · SUN June 12, 2022

Mauricio Pochettino looks set to leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain after 18 months in charge according to multiple reports.

The former Tottenham manager took over from Thomas Tuchel midway through the 2020/21 campaign, a season which saw PSG pipped to the title by Lille and beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.

While this season saw Pochettino deliver Ligue 1, failure to progress beyond the last-16 stage of the Champions League, where they collapsed against eventual winners Real Madrid, is believed to have cost him his job.

Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino
Zidane is odds-on to replace Pochettino

France legend and former Real head coach Zinedine Zidane is the current odds-on favourite to replace Pochettino in the French capital.

Next PSG manager odds (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Zinedine Zidane - 8/11
  • Christophe Galtier - 10/11
  • Jose Mourinho - 18/1
  • Marcelo Gallardo, Ruben Amorim - 22/1

Odds correct at 1630 (12/06/22)

