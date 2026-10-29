Championship tips: Sheffield United vs Wrexham predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Championship 2pts Over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (General) 1pt Liam Kitching to be carded at 11/4 (bet365) 1pt Kalvin Phillips to be carded at 11/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Kitching, Phillips and Ben Whiteman card treble at 40/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

There’s a bit of needle between these two. It all started when the sides met in the FA Cup in 2023. After a 3-3 draw in Wales, the replay at Bramall Lane got tasty with some choice words from both parties and a bit of agro in the tunnel. I think it was something along the lines of ‘put that in your documentary.’ Billy Sharp wasn’t too happy as you can see below.

🗣 "I think they've been disrespectful with a few things before the game, thinking they were already through. I'm glad we've beaten them."



You do not want to miss this post-match interview with Billy Sharp 😲@SheffieldUnited | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/fOUIfwB6xQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 7, 2023

Anyway, the past five meetings between these sides have been box office with a total of 27 goals, 18Y and 1R cards with at least one ruckus off camera. There’s some added spice with this particular game as well - not that it’s needed - because it will be the first time Callum O’Hare lines up against Sheffield United since his summer switch. Wrexham are also spearheaded by Kieffer Moore, the player who sort of cost United promotion with a terrible touch in the play-off final which led to the winning goal against Sunderland. So, that’s the context now lets get to the bets. Given this match-ups track record for goals, backing OVER 2.5 appeals at a shade of odds on. Since two stalemates at the start of the season, this bet has clicked in 70% of the Blades 10 league games.

Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore in action for Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final in 24/25.

Elsewhere, at the prices available, I like both Sydie Peck and Oliver Arblaster TO BE CARDED. Having started the last two, the latter is the more likely to play on Friday but I just have an inkling Peck could get the rod. Arblaster needs his minutes managed and Peck is pretty tenacious. One to keep an eye on ahead of team news. I am confident LIAM KITCHING will be at the heart of the Blades defence and he is worth a tout TO BE CARDED. Kitching has four cards in twice as many Championship appearances for the Blades, 21 in three second tier seasons at Coventry and will be opposing the physical Moore. BEN WHITEMAN is also worth considering for a card. Aside from the confidence I have in Whiteman starting, his card record is cynical, picking up three cards this season, taking his Championship tally to 53 across seven seasons. He also came through the ranks at Shirecliffe, Sheffield United’s academy.

Wrexham's Ben Whiteman

Although I wouldn’t have him as a single, putting him alongside Kitching and KALVIN PHILLIPS is worth a punt in a 40/1 CARD TREBLE. The Manchester City loanee has nailed down his starting spot with some good performances in recent weeks. He’s picked up four cards in 12 starts for the Blades, seven in 19 in the Premier League for Ipswich and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.33. So, at 11/4, his price TO BE CARDED is worth a go as a single in what I expect to be a full blooded affair in the middle of the park.