Championship play-off final tips and predictions: Sheffield United vs Sunderland best bets and preview

Kick-off: 15:01 BST, Saturday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend SHEFFIELD UNITED were hugely unfortunate not to be promoted automatically. Having been relegated from the Premier League last term and started this campaign on -2 points, they finished on 90, 16 more than Sunderland managed over the course of the season. Chris Wilder's side were 7/4 to be promoted before the play-offs began and can still be backed at 7/5 TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES at Wembley. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to win in 90 minutes with Sky Bet The Blades could hardly have been more impressive in the semi-finals, beating Bristol City 3-0 in both legs to record the biggest ever aggregate victory in Championship play-off history. Sunderland, meanwhile, are hugely fortunate to be here.

Dan Ballard celebrates sending Sunderland to Wembley

Regis Le Bris' men were outplayed in both matches against Coventry, with a pair of individual errors costing the Sky Blues dear at home before Dan Ballard was left unmarked at a corner to score a last-gasp goal in extra time, sending the Stadium of Light wild after watching their players spend most of the second leg in survival mode. Sheffield United are unlikely to be so generous, meaning Sunderland will need to somehow rediscover their early-season form to upset the odds and return to the top flight for the first time since 2017, a feat that feels even more unlikely given they ended the regular campaign with five straight defeats. There's no escaping the fact the Blades head to Wembley under greater pressure, and with the baggage of history having never successfully emerged from a play-off campaign. If there was ever a scenario where everything was stacked in their favour to break that chain, this is it. Score prediction: Sheff Utd 2-0 Sunderland

Tom Carnduff I’m trying to talk myself into taking a "don’t overthink it" approach for this play-off finals weekend. Sheffield United are better than Sunderland. They’ve shown this throughout the course of the season and one crucial week of poor results was what ultimately derailed their hopes of automatic promotion. But this is the beauty of the format. It’s a one-off game. Better teams have, can and will be beaten when it’s a single meeting across 90 minutes. So there is some slight reluctance to back the Blades, even more so when 11s is available on SYDIE PECK TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Sydie Peck to score anytime with Sky Bet This was a losing selection when backed in the first leg of their semi-final but his performance offered much encouragement, with his four shots that night the most of any player on the pitch. We’ve seen an increase in shot volume as the season has progressed.

Across his last 10 starts the midfielder has returned 26 shots - 15 of which have been from inside the box - but hasn't managed to find the net. He's had chances from close range and also possesses the ability and bravery to try his luck from elsewhere. With no scientific evidence behind it, I’m convinced the Wembley goals offer far more encouragement to a player who isn’t scared of taking a potshot from distance. They just look bigger. Oh, and I know play-offs are typically low-scoring, but I’ll have to take the 225/1 on PECK TO SCORE 2+ GOALS given the amount of efforts he's had of late. CLICK HERE to back Sydie Peck to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet Across his aforementioned 10-game run Peck had at least two shots on seven occasions. Score prediction: Sheff Utd 2-0 Sunderland