Sky Bet Championship results and review: Leeds in another thrilling comeback as West Brom lose

A review of Tuesday's action in the Sky Bet Championship.
Results
- Blackburn 2-1 QPR
- Brentford 0-1 Nottingham Forest
- Cardiff 2-1 West Brom
- Hull 1-2 Huddersfield
- Leeds 3-2 Millwall
- Luton 3-2 Derby
- Wigan 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
- Reading 0-1 Bristol City
Latest Sky Bet Championship table
Leeds 3-2 Millwall
Leeds produced a stunning comeback to seal a 3-2 win over Millwall and reignite their push for automatic promotion.
The Whites were 2-0 down at the break and in danger of seeing the buffer between themselves and the teams in the play-off spots wiped out.
But three goals in 18 second-half minutes saw them seal a precious win - and go top of the table following West Brom's loss to Cardiff.
Cardiff 2-1 West Brom
Lee Tomlin fired Cardiff to a first league win of 2020 as a 2-1 victory cost West Brom top spot in the Sky Bet Championship.
Callum Paterson broke the deadlock straight after the restart before Albion substitute Charlie Austin converted from the penalty spot with his first touch.
But Tomlin's brilliant free-kick 14 minutes from time ensured that the visitors' miserable recent league run would continue and see Leeds leapfrog them.
Alex Smithies protected Cardiff's three points with a brilliant one-handed stoppage time save from Bluebirds old boy Kenneth Zohore.
Brentford 0-1 Nottingham Forest
Joe Lolley's first-half strike was enough to end Brentford's six home game winning run and move Nottingham Forest into third place in the Championship.
Lolley's winner came in the 14th minute when a half-cleared corner dropped kindly and his volley took a wicked deflection to spin into the top corner.
The setback rattled the Bees who rarely looked at their best in a niggly and ill-tempered first half, disrupted by a string of physical challenges from an uncompromising Forest midfield.
The home fans' mood was not helped by the visitors' persistent time-wasting from the first whistle, which saw keeper Brice Samba booked after just 24 minutes.
Brentford started frenetically and a flurry of misplaced passes on a difficult hard pitch set a tempo which the Londoners failed to work their way out of for the 90 minutes.
Blackburn 2-1 QPR
Blackburn made it back-to-back wins to keep up the pressure on the play-off chasers by defeating QPR 2-1.
Adam Armstrong marked his 100th appearance for the club in style, curling in a superb 10th-minute opener, before Jordan Hugill's deft finish restored parity 12 minutes later.
Captain Darragh Lenihan settled matters in the 30th minute with a thumping header, and Tony Mowbray's men also showed their defensive mettle by repelling late pressure from the division's second-best attack.
It is Blackburn's fifth win in their last eight home games, and after making it 10 unbeaten at Ewood, they closed the gap on the top six to four points.
For Mark Warburton's side, their porous defence once again let them down, conceding a winner that was all too easy to score.
Their away form is worrying - they have lost their last four on the road, conceding 11 goals, form that must improve if a play-off tilt is forthcoming.
Hull 1-2 Huddersfield
Huddersfield bolstered their blossoming hopes of survival in the Sky Bet Championship with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Hull.
The Terriers were without a win in three matches prior to the all-Yorkshire clash - but after grinding out the victory they now sit six points above the drop zone.
Huddersfield took the lead in the first half through the lively Karlan Grant and despite Richard Stearman scoring an own goal in the second half, Steve Mounie was on hand to grab all three points late on.
For Grant McCann's Hull, the result leaves them eight points adrift of the play-off pack.
Luton 3-2 Derby
Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for Derby but could not prevent Luton from claiming a first win since December 7.
The Hatters won 3-2 in a topsy-turvy game at Kenilworth Road, sparked by Rooney's deflected opener just after the hour.
Pelly Ruddock and Donervon Daniels turned the game on its head but there was still time for a dramatic finale, substitute Chris Martin equalising for Derby only for Jayden Bogle's own goal to immediately restore Luton's lead. Derby then had Max Lowe sent off.
Wigan 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Jamal Lowe's last-minute header clinched Wigan a 2-1 home win against Sheffield Wednesday.
Jacob Murphy headed Wednesday in front before the break, but Kieffer Moore drilled home a second-half equaliser and Lowe headed the winner in the 90th minute.
Reading 0-1 Bristol City
Jamie Paterson scored the winner as Bristol City boosted their Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Reading at Madejski Stadium.
A poor first half from both sides offered only one highlight, when City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley saved superbly from John Swift's fierce drive.
The visitors broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute - and went on to claim their third successive league win - when Paterson finished coolly.
