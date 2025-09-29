Champions League tips: Chelsea vs Benfica predictions, best bets and preview

Chelsea haven’t had the toughest schedule this campaign but have only won three of their eight games, and two of those come with asterisks.

Graham Potter’s West Ham were thumped 5-1, fair enough. They beat Lincoln in the Carabao Cup but went a goal down to the League One side and the victory over Fulham saw an opening goal very harshly ruled out for the Cottagers.

Their season has been marred by ill-discipline and some bad tactical decisions from Enzo Maresca.

Robert Sanchez was sent off five minutes into the loss at Old Trafford. Maresca got his subs wrong and even though both teams were reduced to 10-men by the interval, Chelsea didn’t play well.

The exact same thing happened against Brighton where Trevoh Chalobah was sent off. The Blues were winning but after going down to 10, Maresca made some strange subs and the Seagulls won 3-1.

In the Champions League, they lost 3-1 in their opening game at Bayern Munich. No shame in that but Chelsea were masters of their own downfall again. Two goals down inside half an hour, an own goal and a penalty, before Cole Palmer got them back into the game in the 29th minute. Malo Gusto then dropped a clanger for Harry Kane’s second and it was game over.