Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Arne Engels to score anytime at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Celtic were a feature of my outright preview for the new-look Champions League campaign - a belief they have enough about them to secure a spot in the round of 16 play-offs.
A big part of that is the need for a victory here. They play four of their eight games in front of their own supporters and anything less than three points here could have serious implications on their ability to finish as one of the 24 best teams from the 36 involved.
The bookmakers believe they'll do the job with 2/5 the biggest price available on a home win. The coefficient may have the visitors sitting higher but there's more than enough within this Celtic side to kick their campaign off in the best possible fashion.
The Asian Handicap currently has Celtic as -1.5 favourites, the same as Real Madrid who face Stuttgart and PSG who come up against Girona. That's the level of confidence the money has in a home win.
I'd have little issues therefore in including the Scottish champions within my midweek accumulator. Perhaps there's even a little bit of 'accumulator value' (if there's such a phrase) with Real at 1/4 the day before.
Home games in this competition last season for Celtic delivered a win over Feyenoord and a draw against Atletico Madrid in two of their three home group games - tougher challengers than they will face this time around.
That's particularly true of Wednesday night. With respect to their opponents, they sit top of the Slovakian top-flight but it's tricky to see where their Champions League points come from this season.
There is enough appeal in the 5/1 available on ARNE ENGELS TO SCORE ANYTIME given the hosts' expected dominance - he found the net in the win over Hearts last time out.
I'd take no lower than 3s on this pick but his role on Saturday suggests he is going to be a big part of their attack. After all, he was brought in to replace the influential Matt O'Riley who departed for Brighton.
His first start for the club saw him in and around the box often. It looks as if he will be the furthest forward of Celtic's expected three-man midfield.
Perhaps crucially for a goalscorer pick, Engels' effort came from the penalty spot. Should they get one here, he is more than likely to step up again.
That was one of four efforts from the midfielder - all of which came inside the area with another hitting the post - and he may well see a similar level of returns here given the opposition.
Celtic were boosted by the return of centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers at the weekend following an injury scare that saw him absent from training and he is in line for another start on Wednesday.
Right-back Alastair Johnston was also back in time, as was other full-back Greg Taylor while James Forrest is expected to take up a spot on the bench.
Engels was handed his first start following his £11m summer move from Augsburg and his performance suggested no issues in adjusting to his new club.
Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, Engels; Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda.
Slovan Bratislava XI: Takac; Blackman, Kashia, Bajric, Wimmer; Szoke, Kucka; Barseghyan, Tolic, Weiss; Strelec.
Odds correct at 1400 BST (16/09/24)
