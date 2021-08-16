Sporting Life
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou
Sporting Life's preview of Celtic v Real Betis, including best bets and score prediction

Celtic v Real Betis tips: Europa League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
14:19 · TUE December 07, 2021

Liam Kelly previews Celtic's hosting of Real Betis in the Europa League, expecting an entertaining affair at Parkhead despite the lack of stakes involved.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Over 3.5 Goals at 8/5 (BetVictor)

Celtic and Real Betis head into this game already certain of their fate.

Ange Postecoglou's side will drop down to the Europa Conference League, already assured a third-placed finish, while the visitors are guaranteed the second spot in Group G courtesy of their head-to-head record with Bayer Leverkusen.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Celtic 9/5 | Draw 5/2 | Real Betis 13/10

Although it is a fairly meaningless game, there is reason to believe we will be entertained.

After all, European nights at Celtic Park are always a spectacle, and the hosts have been an exhilarating watch in the Europa League this season, with matches involving Celtic averaging 4.6 goals per game and 4.38 expected goals (xG) per game.

Real Betis are not too far behind that level in the same metrics, with matches involving Manuel Pellegrini's side averaging 3.8 goals per game and 3.42 xG per game.

The two teams are just as forward-thinking in their domestic leagues, too.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Betis have scored the third-most goals in La Liga (26 in 16 games), much to Pellegrini's liking, while Postecoglou's Celtic continue to play absorbing football, netting 36 times in 16 Scottish Premiership games.

Changes are likely given the dead rubber nature to this game, but I don't expect the two attack-minded coaches to let up on that front.

That makes OVER 3.5 GOALS a value play, albeit with a small stake.

Reverse fixtures often give a small glimpse into the potential of match-ups, so the fact that Real Betis beat Celtic 4-3 in a game packed with scoring opportunities (xG: BET 2.55 - 2.31 CEL) only serves to boost confidence in this bet.

Let's hope a good few goals spice up an otherwise insignificant affair.

Celtic v Real Betis best bets and score prediction

1pt Over 3.5 Goals at 8/5 (BetVictor)

Score prediction: Celtic 2-2 Real Betis (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1410 GMT (07/12/21)

