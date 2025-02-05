Carabao Cup tips: Liverpool vs Tottenham best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 13/2 Liverpool to qualify

Lucas Bergvall to be carded

Cody Gakpo to score anytime

All in 90 minutes Click here to back with Sky Bet

"I always win things in my second year." Ange Postecoglou's infamous September quote basically promising a trophy to a fanbase starved of success could well yet deliver. The fact Spurs are in a semi-final of a domestic cup competition, holding a 1-0 aggregate lead over the current Premier League title favourites not only provides them with a great opportunity to win silverware, but it also could be a big reason the Australian is still in a job. No matter the result on Thursday, he will likely be in the job for the remainder of the campaign, and the Spurs hierarchy, while leaving it late, have provided him with a couple of fresh players to re-energise a tired team. Their job is simple: avoid defeat at Anfield. Obviously they could lose by one goal and advance on penalties, but away from home that would be a tall order. The problem is they face the best team in the country. Liverpool, the Carabao Cup holders, are purring at the moment, fresh off a dominant win against high-flying Bournemouth.

What are the best bets?

The crowd will be bang up for this one, the Reds enjoy being chasers and Tottenham remain a vulnerable defensive team. The first leg came at an odd time for Liverpool, who looked tired after a relentless festive period, and it resulted in their worst attacking display of the season (1.13 xGF) despite a makeshift Spurs backline. Well rested after rotation last week in the Champions League, and on a high after a good win away at a good team, they'll fancy their chances of getting the job done. The bookies do too, unsurprisingly, pricing the Reds at 2/9 to win in 90 minutes and 7/20 to qualify, implying probabilities of 82% for a 90-minute success and 74% to advance. The small spanner in the works is Spurs' additions, with centre-back Kevin Danso available to play here alongside the now-fit-again Micky van de Ven, and forward Mathys Tel also a possible debutant. However, while their defence has been a big talking point over the last few months, it's perhaps gone under the radar that their attack has hit a brick wall.

Across their last 10 matches against Premier League opponents in either the league or Carabao Cup, Spurs have averaged just 1.06 xGF per game, with that figure dropping to 0.92 xGF when travelling. In their 16 matches prior to this stretch, Postecoglou's side were averaging 1.95 xGF per game overall against top flight teams and 2.01 away from home. It's a problem, big enough for me to back LIVERPOOL WIN TO NIL at 17/10 here. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win to nil with Sky Bet Liverpool's defence is at it's best when both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are fit. It's an obvious assessment, but it really is night and day. When the pair have played together this season, Liverpool have kept 12 clean sheets in 22 matches across the Premier League and Champions League, conceding just 13 goals. That's a 55% clean sheet ratio and a goals conceded per game of just 0.59.

Without one of them, they have just three clean sheets in nine (33%) and conceded 12 goals (1.33 per game). Both are fit to start here and have registered two clean sheets in their last three outings together, only failing to keep three straight thanks to a late consolation from Ipswich. The jump from 2/9 to 17/10 looks too big given the hosts defensive record and the attacking struggles of the visitors. Game state dictates the Reds be cautious defensively too, especially for the first half, as they can't really afford to go two goals down on aggregate. Expect another controlled performance from Slot's men

Team news Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for this one having picked up an injury at the weekend, and he joins Joe Gomez as the only two injured players for the Reds as both Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones are now available. Conor Bradley should come in at right back in what will likely be the only change from the weekend. Tottenham have Micky van de Ven fit and available and he should come back in here having been rested at the weekend, and we could also see new signing Kevin Danso partner him at the heart of defence after Radu Dragusin was the latest Spurs player to pick up a serious injury.

New Spurs defender Kevin Danso

This game comes too soon for all of Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner who should be fit in the next week or so, but Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke will have to wait longer to return. New signing Mathys Tel should be involved in some capacity here after joining from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo Tottenham: Kinsky; Pedro Porro, Van de Ven, Danso, Spence; Bergvall, Bissouma, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son