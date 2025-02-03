Tottenham complete loan signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich

Tottenham have completed a deadline-day loan move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel.

Spurs entered talks with the 19-year-old last week after an agreement with Bayern had been struck for a deal in the region of €60million (£50.2m). However, negotiations stalled on Friday with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United also interested in the France Under-21 international, but he performed a U-turn over the weekend and has been persuaded by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou to join the club for the second half of the season. Tel’s loan deal does include the option for Spurs to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

It is a timely boost for Postecoglou, who has faced mounting external pressure but watched his depleted team make it three wins from their last four matches with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday. The addition of centre-back Kevin Danso from Lens was also confirmed on Sunday as Tottenham look to salvage their campaign, with the prospect of trophy success still possible due to participation in the Carabao Cup, Europa League and FA Cup. Spurs face a crucial week with a trip to Liverpool on Thursday to determine who qualifies for next month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley. An FA Cup fourth round tie with Aston Villa follows three days later on Sunday and Postecoglou could have Tel available for both fixtures if he receives international clearance and a work permit in time. Tel signed for Bayern in 2022 from Rennes and established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world football. He broke records shortly after his big-money transfer with goals against Viktoria Koln and Stuttgart respectively making him the youngest scorer for the club and the youngest scorer in Bundesliga. French forward Tel struck six times across 28 appearances during his debut 2022-23 season, although he only made two starts.

Welcome to Spurs, Mathys 🤍 pic.twitter.com/FZ6zXVNeAu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2025

Further opportunities followed last season with 10 goals in 41 fixtures for Tel, who made the majority of his appearances on the left wing, but he has fallen out of favour under Vincent Kompany. After only four starts this term, the door was opened to move on and Tottenham have won the race for his signature. Spurs were also linked with a host of centre-backs on deadline day but failed to pursue a loan switch for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, while they were also reported to have enquired about Burnley’s Maxime Esteve in French media. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, reportedly rejected a significant offer from Tottenham for England international Marc Guehi over the weekend. Guehi has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Selhurst Park and attracted interest from Newcastle last summer, but Palace are eager to keep hold of their captain for the second half of the campaign. Spurs’ late dash for defenders occurred after Radu Dragusin suffered a knee injury in the 3-0 win over Elfsborg on Thursday. Reports in Dragusin’s native Romania on Monday suggest the centre-back has sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.