Carabao Cup tips: Cardiff vs Chelsea predictions best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup
0.5pt Cardiff to win in 90 minutes at 12/1 (BetVictor, Betfred)
1pt Draw in 90 minutes at 11/2 (BetVictor)
Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
It has come earlier than last season but just as Chelsea were being mentioned as potential Premier League title challengers a blip arrived.
They broke a four-match winless run in all competitions by beating Everton on Saturday, leading to some frankly bizarre post-match comments from Enzo Maresca.
"Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn't support us," said the Blues boss.
Rather than the focus being on his players' performances, the fallout has been centred on what kind of cryptic message Maresca was sending to Chelsea's owners. At a club not exactly famed for its long-term support of coaches, and now run by a collection of egoistic billionaire hedgefund managers, this may not have been the smartest move.
Chelsea, who have battled injuries all campaign, now face an eighth match in just 24 days. By January 7 it will be 14 in 49.
While in the midst of some struggling away form (W1 D2 L2) they head into a Carabao Cup quarter-final at League One leaders CARDIFF who are fresh off a 99th-minute winner over Doncaster that stretched their run of successive third-tier victories to five.
It was their 10th win from 12 home matches in the league and Carabao Cup this season.
Brian Barry-Murphy's side look a big price to cause a shock at 12/1 TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES.
For context, in the previous round three EFL clubs had home ties against Premier League opposition. League Two Grimsby (15/2) hosted Brentford, League One Wycombe played Fulham (5/1) and Championship Swansea (12/1) took on Manchester City.
Wycombe took Fulham to penalties before losing the shootout, Swansea led City before two late goals got Pep Guardiola's men over the line 3-1 and although Grimsby were thrashed 5-0, the Mariners of course knocked Manchester United out in round one. They were only 10/1 that night.
Splitting our stake accordingly and also backing THE DRAW at 11/2 is also advised.
Barry-Murphy's young, developing side have a wonderful opportunity to test themselves against some of the best players in the country while backed by a sold out home crowd. Now six points clear of third place with a game in hand, the Bluebirds need not worry about this match being any kind of distraction.
As for Maresca and Chelsea, stuttering Champions League performances means they have much work to do in their final two group games.
This is far from a priority.
Odds correct at 0945 GMT (15/12/25)
