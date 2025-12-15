Carabao Cup tips: Cardiff vs Chelsea predictions best bets and preview

It has come earlier than last season but just as Chelsea were being mentioned as potential Premier League title challengers a blip arrived.

They broke a four-match winless run in all competitions by beating Everton on Saturday, leading to some frankly bizarre post-match comments from Enzo Maresca.

"Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn't support us," said the Blues boss.

Rather than the focus being on his players' performances, the fallout has been centred on what kind of cryptic message Maresca was sending to Chelsea's owners. At a club not exactly famed for its long-term support of coaches, and now run by a collection of egoistic billionaire hedgefund managers, this may not have been the smartest move.

Chelsea, who have battled injuries all campaign, now face an eighth match in just 24 days. By January 7 it will be 14 in 49.