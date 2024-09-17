Carabao Cup round up: Manchester United hit seven, Southampton knockout Everton

Manchester United booked their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round in style, hitting seven past Barnsley, while Everton lost to Southampton on penalties.

United were dominant from start to finish against League One Barnsley, finishing the night with a huge victory thanks to goalsm from Marcus Rashford (2), Alejandro Garnacho (2), Christian Eriksen (2) and Antony.

It was more misery for Sean Dyche as he saw his Everton side take the lead against Southampton before being pegged back after half-an-hour, with the Toffees eventually losing on penalties as Ashley Young missed the sixth penalty in the shoot-out.

Elsewhere, goals from Eddie Nketiah and Eberechi Eze helped Crystal Palace past QPR, while Brentford came from behind to comfortably beat Leyton Orient 3-1.

Stoke, who sacked manager Steven Schumacher on Monday, needed penalties to get past League Two Fleetwood, while fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday won 1-0 at Blackpool.

Preston and Fulham played out a 1-1 draw in normal time before an extraordinary penalty shoot-out that saw 17 penalties from each team! Timothy Castagne was the unfortunate player to cost his team, as his miss saw Preston advance after a whopping 34 penalties were taken.