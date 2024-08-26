Carabao Cup football tips, predictions and best bets: Round Two

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup Tuesday 2pts Over 2.5 Goals in Blackburn vs Blackpool (19:45) at 8/11 (William Hill) 1pt Donovan Pines to score anytime in Barnsley vs Sheff Utd (19:45) at 14/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Charlie McNeill to score anytime in Grimsby vs Sheff Wed (19:45) at 9/4 (bet365) 1pt Ethan Laird to commit 2+ fouls in Birmingham vs Fulham (20:00) at 9/4 (Sky Bet) Wednesday 2pts Ali Al-Hamadi to score anytime in Wimbledon vs Ipswich (19:45) at 6/4 (General) 1pts Ali Al-Hamadi to score 2+ at 17/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pts Ali Al-Hamadi to score 3+ at 45/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt William Osula to score anytime in Forest vs Newcastle (20:00) at 9/4 (bet365) 0.5pt William Osula to score 2+ at 16/1 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Barnsley vs Sheffield United Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports+

Home 13/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 5/6 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill The 14/1 about DONOVAN PINES TO SCORE ANYTIME has to be backed. CLICK HERE to back Donovan Pines to score anytime with Sky Bet Barnsley’s 6ft 5in centre back netted at Wigan in the last round and has made a habit of scoring from set pieces for the Reds. He joined from America last season and despite only making five starts for the Oakwell Outfit, Pines has netted three goals. The sparse gametime has been down to VISA issues, a thigh injury and fierce competition in central defence. The American was dropped to the bench against Northampton at the weekend which should see him return to the XI on Tuesday evening. The only potential issue is Barnsley’s opposition have a giant of their own, 6ft 7in Harry Souttar. It should be an intriguing battle between the pair.

Blackburn vs Blackpool Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports+

Home 7/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 16/5 Jake Osgathorpe A tasty Lancashire derby takes place in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, with Blackburn taking on Blackpool, and goals should be on the cards, with OVER 2.5 GOALS looking like value even at the short price of 8/11. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Goals have been prevalent for both teams this season, with the overs landing in all eight combined contests. Blackpool, fresh from sacking Neil Critchley and bringing in Richard Keogh as interim, drew 4-4 at the weekend, while Blackburn's last Carabao game saw them win 6-1. Rovers will rotate here, but they will continue to play in an attacking manner that has led to their four matches in 23/24 seeing 20 goals. There is no reason why that should change here, and I'd make the over a bet down to 8/13 - which is where some bookies have it priced.

Grimsby vs Sheffield Wednesday Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports+

Home 4/1 | Draw 29/10 | Away 8/15 Jake Osgathorpe Sheffield Wednesday have found their level the last two league games, beaten comfortably by both Leeds and Sunderland, likely two of the top six come the end of the season. They made light work of Plymouth though, and in the last round of the Carabao Cup, a heavily rotated team beat Hull on the road, with Manchester United loanee CHARLIE MCNEILL scoring a brace. He is available at 9/4 to SCORE ANYTIME at Grimsby on Tuesday, and that looks a touch too big. CLICK HERE to back Charlie McNeill to score anytime with Sky Bet The young forward looked lively at Hull, pressing well and finishing his chances impressively. He had five shots in total, hitting the target with three of them, and against a Grimsby team who have shipped eight goals in four games against League Two sides, McNeill should get a couple of chances yet again.

Birmingham vs Fulham Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 7/2 | Draw 29/10 | Away 4/7 Jake Osgathorpe Birmingham will see this tie as 'scalp potential', while Fulham should be looking to attempt another a deep run in the Carabao Cup given they are highly likely to survive comfortably in the Premier League, following their semi-final appearance last season. That should mean we see plenty of first team faces for the Cottagers, while the Blues fielded a strong XI in their first round against Charlton. At the prices, the bet that stands out is ETHAN LAIRD TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS, which is priced at 9/4. CLICK HERE to back Ethan Laird to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet If Fulham are to name a strong side, it could be a difficult evening for Laird, who has been caught out plenty by League One players this season, never mind Premier League. In the third tier he has committed an average of 2.7 fouls per 90, with this bet landing in all three outings. It didn't cop when he played 60 minutes in the first round of the Carabao Cup, but that was likely due to Charlton's back three system, meaning there was no obvious direct threat. That won't be the case on Tuesday, where we could see Alex Iwobi or Ryan Sessegnon directly up against him, or even, Adama Traore. This bet is a standout price with Sky Bet, who do void the bet should Laird not start.

Wednesday