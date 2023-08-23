Cameron Archer undergoes Sheffield United medical ahead of move from Aston Villa

Cameron Archer is undergoing a medical at Sheffield United ahead of a move from Aston Villa. Various reports claim that the two Premier League clubs have agreed a deal worth £18million for the forward. Archer netted 11 goals and contributed a further six assists during a half-season loan spell at Middlesbrough in the 22/23 campaign.

The Blades have been on the lookout for a new forward following Iliman Ndiaye's departure for Marseille at the beginning of August. It's believed that the deal will contain the option of a buyback for Villa. Crystal Palace, Leeds and Luton were also credited with interest in the 21-year-old. He will become the Blades’ eighth summer signing following their promotion back to the top-flight last season.