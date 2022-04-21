Jake Pearson previews the Premier League clash between Burnley and Wolves, picking out his best bets and score prediction.
1pt Burnley to take the most corners at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
Burnley’s 2-0 victory over Southampton on Thursday evening moved them to within touching distance of Frank Lampard’s Everton, now just a point behind the Toffees with six games remaining.
The sacking of Sean Dyche seems to have spurred the Clarets’ attack into life, two of Burnley’s five best attacking performances have come in the two fixtures since they parted ways with their long-standing manager, with the 2.77 expected goals for (xGF) they racked up against the Saints their highest of the campaign.
For Wolves it will be more than two weeks since their last outing as they take to the pitch at Turf Moor, their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on 8th August their last Premier League fixture.
Bruno Lage’s men have struggled for form of late, sitting 14th in the form table over the last eight matches, and have dropped off the pace in the race for European football.
Given Burnley arrive into this fixture in good form, and with plenty on the line, expect them to be in the ascendancy against a Wolves side who remain the fifth-lowest scorers in the league this term.
If the Clarets can continue creating chances at the rate they have been under caretaker manager Mike Jackson, they should cause Wolves plenty of problems here.
It is surprising then to see the hosts priced up as the outsiders with Sky Bet to win the most corners in this fixture.
Only four teams have averaged fewer corners per match than Wolves this season, and they have lost the corner battle in nine of their 16 away matches.
Burnley have taken more corners than their opponents in each of their last two fixtures at Turf Moor, and given these teams both took five corners each when they met at Molineux earlier in the term, BURNLEY TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS at odds-against looks a decent bet.
Score prediction: Burnley 1-0 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct at 1145 BST (22/04/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.