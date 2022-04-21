Burnley’s 2-0 victory over Southampton on Thursday evening moved them to within touching distance of Frank Lampard’s Everton, now just a point behind the Toffees with six games remaining.

The sacking of Sean Dyche seems to have spurred the Clarets’ attack into life, two of Burnley’s five best attacking performances have come in the two fixtures since they parted ways with their long-standing manager, with the 2.77 expected goals for (xGF) they racked up against the Saints their highest of the campaign.

For Wolves it will be more than two weeks since their last outing as they take to the pitch at Turf Moor, their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on 8th August their last Premier League fixture.

Bruno Lage’s men have struggled for form of late, sitting 14th in the form table over the last eight matches, and have dropped off the pace in the race for European football.