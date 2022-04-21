Playing their first home game since the shock sacking of Sean Dyche last Friday, Burnley breathed new life into their survival bid as they secured back-to-back home wins for the first time since December 2020 and made it four points from six under caretaker boss Mike Jackson.

The win, only their fourth in 25 at Turf Moor, lifts the Clarets to within touching distance of Everton, albeit having played a game more.

The great escape could yet still be on, and were it to come, Alan Pace would claim vindication for his decision to end Dyche’s almost decade-long tenure last Friday.

Across from Turf Moor, the Royal Dyche pub displayed a message branding the move a “joke” and pledging not to change its name, while Pace used his program notes to say the decision was “not taken lightly at all” and that Dyche will “rightly be regarded as a true Clarets legend”.

But inside the ground the focus was firmly on the fight against the drop. There were no chants for Dyche until the 87th minute, no anger directed at Pace in the directors’ box, just fulsome backing for the team.