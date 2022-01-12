Liam Kelly previews Leicester's trip to face a Burnley side in bother, picking out a best bet on the corner market.

Burnley are in big trouble. Successive 3-1 defeats to Manchester United and Leeds over the festive period sees the Clarets remain in the relegation zone. In desperate need of a positive result, they face a Leicester side short on numbers, so much so that their midweek game with Everton was postponed.

Injuries, Covid-19 issues and AFCON commitments make it difficult to know how the visitors will line up, so avoiding the match odds markets is advised before teamsheets are in. One line of interest, however, is the price available for OVER 10.5 CORNERS in the game (5/6). CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 Corners with Sky Bet Since Burnley's only win in the Premier League this term (October 30th), the seven matches involving Sean Dyche's side have seen an average of 13.2 corners per game. Set-pieces will be a point of emphasis for Burnley in this game, too, with Leicester's defending of such scenarios under serious scrutiny this term — even at full strength. The Foxes had allowed a league-high 4.54 expected goals against (xGA) from corners before Christmas, highlighting the weakness that Dyche's men can exploit.

At the other end, Burnley should funnel Leicester to the outside, staying narrow and tight to play to the leverage they hold in central areas, which could make for more corner kicks. The centre-back partnership of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski is likely to dominate aerially, allowing Burnley to boss both boxes. Therefore, with uncertainty over Leicester's personnel, backing 11 or more corner looks the way to go in this one.

Burnley v Leicester best bets and score prediction 1pt Over 10.5 Corners at 5/6 (General) Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1500 GMT (12/01/22)

