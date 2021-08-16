Two struggling teams meet at Turf Moor as Burnley host Everton. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

If Burnley football club do in fact have any alarm bells situated at Turf Moor, it wouldn’t be a surprise were they to start ringing any moment. For all the talk that, season in season out, the Clarets always find a way to survive, that is not nearly enough to sustain your status as a Premier League outfit. Sooner or later, the ever-evolving game of football will catch up with you, and this could well be that season for Sean Dyche’s men.

Burnley are currently five points worse off now than they were at this point last season, and seven worse off than they were the season before. In fact, only in the 2018/19 season have the Clarets been in a worse position than this in their recent history in the Premier League. Incidentally, they did survive that season, though the fact that they went on an eight-game unbeaten run post-Boxing day helped in large part, and it is difficult to see this incarnation pulling off something similar, particularly considering they have to play Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester United twice before then end of February. That puts plenty of emphasis on matches like this, against a fellow struggler, and at home, and Dyche’s men really need to up the impetus.

Similar can be said for Everton, who are 13 points behind where they were at this point last season and are continually drifting towards the relegation zone. After an encouraging start to life under Rafael Benitez, the Toffees have picked up just five points from the last 30 available, leaving them bottom of the form table over the last ten matches. Their recent form is that of a relegation team, and not even of one fighting to stay in the division. Should this continue, they will be dragged into the battle for survival, but their upcoming fixtures will breathe new hope into the Goodison Park faithful, their next nine matches all coming against sides currently placed tenth or lower. Burnely have won just once at Turf Moor this season, while Everton’s away record isn’t any better, claiming just one victory on the road this term, so backing either side at their current prices of 7/5 and 2/1 makes little appeal.

Instead, looking towards the card markets can prove fruitful in this fixture, and in particular siding with BURNLEY TO RECEIVE THE MOST BOOKING POINTS at 6/4. CLICK HERE to back Burnley to receive the most booking points with Sky Bet The Clarets have been shown more yellow cards than their opponents in nine of their 15 matches so far this season, including in five of their seven games at Turf Moor. Everton, meanwhile, have received more cautions in just seven of their 17 matches. Burnley also average more yellow cards per match than Everton – the third most in the league in fact – while only Manchester United have seen their opposition average fewer cautions than the Clarets this season. It is a genuine surprise to see Burnley priced up as the outsider in this market and it is a price certainly worth getting on side.

Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

