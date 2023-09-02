Son Heung-min hit a hat-trick as Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham revolution continued with a 5-2 thrashing of Burnley at Turf Moor. The winger was deployed as the striker in place of Richarlison, who dropped to the bench, and he rewarded his manager's decision by scoring three of their five. It was Lyle Foster who gave the hosts the lead after just four minutes, but their celebrations were short-lived, as Son struck his first less than ten minutes later.

Centre-back Cristian Romero found the top corner with a first time hit from the edge of the area just before the break to give Postecoglou's side the lead, and James Maddison backed up a strong performance with a goal of his own shortly after the restart. Manor Solomon linked up with Son for the second time in the 63rd minute, with the hat-trick complete moments later as the South Korea international connected with Pedro Porro's long through ball to score. It continued Spurs' unbeaten start to the Premier League season with three wins and a draw on their tally.